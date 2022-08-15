ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty in Walgreens assault case, receives suspended sentence

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N61CP_0hI2LtKt00
  • Titan's linebacker Bud Dupree was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor assault.
  • He pleaded guilty in a Davidson County courtroom Monday.
  • Dupree will serve a six-month suspended sentence.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a Walgreens altercation earlier this year.

Nashville police cited Dupree, whose name is Alvin Dupree Jr., on Jan. 4 after an interaction police said he had two days earlier with Walgreens employees.

According to the citation, Dupree grabbed an employee and his phone and engaged in a "physical altercation." Dupree left the scene before officers arrived. A male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead, and a female employee was also treated for a cut on her hand.

Dupree received a six-month suspended sentence. He will not serve any time in jail as long as he is not arrested again. Davidson County Judge Rachel Bell agreed to work with Dupree for Titans-related travel.

The victim in the assault case did not speak in court Monday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January he was aware of the assault charge and that the team was monitoring Dupree's case.

“Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”

A spokesperson for the team previously declined to comment on the case until it was resolved.

Representatives for Dupree did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday's court proceedings.

Ben Arthur and Natalie Alund contributed to this report.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Suspended Sentence
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy