Relationship Advice

What Are The Biggest Red Flags For Women In The Dating World?

By Alice Lahoda
 3 days ago

Is there any word in the English language that inspires dread as much as "dating"? Sure, it can be a blast — but there are so many assholes and creeps out there killing the mood.

And that goes doubly so for women. Regardless of who we're into, most ladies have a looooong list of dating and relationship deal breakers, and we want to know what you look out for!

Red flags are everywhere!

Your deal breakers can relate to personal safety — which is something most women have to be extra vigilant about — or just silly little preferences, like how you won't date anyone whose pet has a human name.

From petty pet peeves to safety-conscious red flags, we want to know your biggest dating and relationship deal breakers that you encounter as a woman.

So share any and every one of your dating deal breakers below! Drop your knowledge in the comments (or submit anonymously through this form ) for a chance to have your comments featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

