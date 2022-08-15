ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soared 30% Yesterday. Is Now the Time to Buy?

By Tor Constantino
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNn3d_0hI2Lg6g00

Image source: Getty Images

It seems that there's still some bite in the dog-themed meme Shiba Inu (SHIB). On Sunday, the price of an individual SHIB token surged more than 30% to an intraday high of $0.00001774 from $0.00001516, according to CoinMarketCap. Since then, the price has leveled out to $0.00001604 as of this writing, but trading volume for the token was still strong with $3.6 billion moving through cryptocurrency exchanges over the past 24-hour cycle.

While there was no apparent catalyst for SHIB's price spike yesterday, the top-100 largest Ethereum (ETH) wallets have Shiba Inu as the second largest non-stablecoin holding according to WhaleStats. Those wallets hold more than 8,200 ETH worth more than $16 million on average. The SHIB token does not yet have its own blockchain and relies on the Ethereum network for all transactions, which is one of the reasons the once high-flying pup coin is a favorite of heavy ETH holders who indirectly benefit from high traffic on the Ethereum blockchain.

Is now the time to buy SHIB?

During the past two weeks, Shiba Inu has added a couple hundred new wallets each day pushing the total number of SHIB wallets to 1,206,272, shows CoinMarketCap data when viewed on the one-month timeline.

While things have been quiet for SHIB lately, it's possible that this steady increase in wallets reflects positive announcements for the meme token earlier this year such as its metaverse launch, success of its NFT collection, its listing on the Robinhood trading app, and chatter surrounding the rumored rollout of its own blockchain.

In spite of those developments, SHIB is deeply discounted from its peak price of $0.00008845 in October 2021 by more than 81%. Keeping in mind that this is not financial advice and investors should be aware of how much they can comfortably risk to invest, the Shiba Inu project has a lot of uncertainty -- even for the crypto space. So, it's probably best for average investors to let the price of this sleeping dog token continue to lie until there's noteworthy news and clearer reasons to jump in.

The Ascent's best crypto apps for 2022 (Bonuses, $0 commissions, and more)

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Tor Constantino has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Shib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Pets
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
STOCKS
u.today

Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Might Just Be Getting Started: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Sign a Mortgage This Summer

You may not want to lock in a home loan just yet. Today's housing market conditions aren't ideal for buyers. Between the market, higher borrowing costs, and economic uncertainty, it could pay to put your home-buying plans on hold. Buying a home has its benefits, and if you've been renting...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy