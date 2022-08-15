Periods of rain and storms remain in the forecast for Alabama as a meandering boundary remains in place across the state, allowing for impulses of energy to ride along it. Today through Sunday, showers and storms will be fairly common for much of Alabama due to the moist, unstable air mass in place. It won’t rain all the time and it won’t rain everywhere each day, but certainly it is one of those patterns where you will want to keep the rain gear close to hand as rain chances look to remain 60-70% range through Saturday; dropping closer to 50% for for Sunday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO