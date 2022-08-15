Read full article on original website
Occasional Rain and Storms Remain in the Forecast
Periods of rain and storms remain in the forecast for Alabama as a meandering boundary remains in place across the state, allowing for impulses of energy to ride along it. Today through Sunday, showers and storms will be fairly common for much of Alabama due to the moist, unstable air mass in place. It won’t rain all the time and it won’t rain everywhere each day, but certainly it is one of those patterns where you will want to keep the rain gear close to hand as rain chances look to remain 60-70% range through Saturday; dropping closer to 50% for for Sunday.
More Clouds Than Sun, Rounds Of Rain Through Friday
Dry and hot with sunshine often describes August weather across central and south Alabama. However, Thursday morning was gloomy and gray with rain in some locations. Showers and storms become scattered about during Thursday afternoon and evening. Outside of rain, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy. Due to clouds and rain, temperatures remain shy of 90° in all locations during the afternoon.
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, police said.
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
Fake Facebook post warning about serial killer spreading in Alabama
A debunked Facebook post warning about a serial killer who targets women while they are driving had found its way to Alabama. The post has been circulating on social media for more than a week. All the wording is the same, except the poster changes the name of the city involved – in this case, Huntsville.
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Cold Case: Can You Solve the Murder of Elizabeth Spence?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Elizabeth Spence as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. On Wednesday, January 2, 1991, Spence, who was 27, was reported missing in...
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Tarrant man charged with attempted murder
At approximately 12:45 p.m. July 29, officers with the Tarrant Police Department were called to Sloan Alley regarding a report of a shooting in the area. Officers then found Kemari Tariq Rogers, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers then located a rifle covered in blood, several cellphones, over 90 grams of marijuana, a scale and ammunition allegedly belonging to Rogers.
