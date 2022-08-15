ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

BBB Hosts Popup Event with Free Headshots in Greenville

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a pop-up event on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nucleus Uptown. Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend. BBB will […]
WNCT

One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
WNCT

Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
WNCT

Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WNCT

Parker Byrd’s 13th surgery is successful

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received some encouraging news after the East Carolina University commit underwent his 13th surgery Tuesday. Byrd suffered extensive leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. He has since undergone numerous operations, including a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg. He is expected to have an […]
WNCT

Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
WNCT

Parker Byrd’s second amputation pushed to Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
WNCT

Uncle Kracker to headline first Freeboot Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Get ready to party in Greenville. On September 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, musical guest Uncle Kracker will be playing in the first Freeboot Friday of 2022. This free concert will kick off the season for East Carolina University’s home football games. Freeboot Friday is the chance for people […]
WNCT

SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
WNCT

Pinetops man facing multiple charges after chase

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Pinetops man after leading deputies on a chase Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Brown Farm Road in Pinetops. The man, Charles Wade Newell, fled in a vehicle and led deputies on a chase through fields and […]
WNCT

Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
WNCT

Winterville man facing drug charges after attempting to flee from deputies

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man is facing drug charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop Monday. Gyron Lamont Langley, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under […]
WNCT

ECU releases swimming and diving schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four home events including single team meets against Liberty and Richmond highlight the 2022-23 schedule for the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team according to an announcement by fifth-year head coach Matthew Jabs Thursday. CLICK HERE for the full schedule “We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Jabs said. “I […]
WNCT

C.J. Wilson excited for first game as North Pitt head coach

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — As a football player, C.J. Wilson progressed from a member of the Northside Panthers to playing for the ECU Pirates to becoming a Super Bowl champion. Now he’s taking on a different challenge in Eastern North Carolina. Wilson is preparing for his first game as North Pitt’s head football coach. The […]
