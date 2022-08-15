Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BBB Hosts Popup Event with Free Headshots in Greenville
RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a pop-up event on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nucleus Uptown. Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend. BBB will […]
One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
Craven County construction worker calls $250,000 win ‘game changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – After a long day at work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. got a pretty sweet reward to end his day. After working all day in the sun, Nyberg, who lives in New Bern, stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
Report released on deadly Wilson crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
Parker Byrd’s 13th surgery is successful
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received some encouraging news after the East Carolina University commit underwent his 13th surgery Tuesday. Byrd suffered extensive leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. He has since undergone numerous operations, including a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg. He is expected to have an […]
Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parker Byrd’s second amputation pushed to Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
Inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail in food truck captured in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning was captured a few hours later in Wake County. Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the inmate was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. by Morrisville police. He was driving another vehicle he apparently stole after […]
Uncle Kracker to headline first Freeboot Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Get ready to party in Greenville. On September 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, musical guest Uncle Kracker will be playing in the first Freeboot Friday of 2022. This free concert will kick off the season for East Carolina University’s home football games. Freeboot Friday is the chance for people […]
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinetops man facing multiple charges after chase
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Pinetops man after leading deputies on a chase Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Brown Farm Road in Pinetops. The man, Charles Wade Newell, fled in a vehicle and led deputies on a chase through fields and […]
Game of the Week: Defending 1-A champs Tarboro ready for annual battle with Rocky Mount
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teams that know each other very well are gearing up to face off in Our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week. Tarboro and Rocky Mount have a rival history, and the last time these two teams faced each other, Rocky Mount came out on top 12-0. Head coach of the […]
Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
Winterville man facing drug charges after attempting to flee from deputies
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man is facing drug charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop Monday. Gyron Lamont Langley, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under […]
WNCT
Report: Beaufort County among counties seeing highest boost from visitor spending in 2021
Visitor spending in 2021 rose in all 100 of North Carolina's counties, according to a new report released Wednesday from the N.C. Department of Commerce. Among the counties that saw the biggest increase was Beaufort County.
ECU releases swimming and diving schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four home events including single team meets against Liberty and Richmond highlight the 2022-23 schedule for the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team according to an announcement by fifth-year head coach Matthew Jabs Thursday. CLICK HERE for the full schedule “We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Jabs said. “I […]
C.J. Wilson excited for first game as North Pitt head coach
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — As a football player, C.J. Wilson progressed from a member of the Northside Panthers to playing for the ECU Pirates to becoming a Super Bowl champion. Now he’s taking on a different challenge in Eastern North Carolina. Wilson is preparing for his first game as North Pitt’s head football coach. The […]
Comments / 0