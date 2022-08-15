ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

County Board Talks Permits, Ordinances & More

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved two recommendations from the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals. County board members issued a special use permit to Tom Theiss to rent agriculture buildings, not used for agricultural purposes, in section 35 of LaGrange Township. They also amended an ordinance...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant

The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Rural Church Meeting & Potluck

The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Police Commissioners Meeting Wednesday

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners meets Wednesday, August 17 at 4 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building. The board will consider the final eligibility list for future police officers.
GREENVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
wgel.com

Clinton County General Projects Show Results

The Clinton County General Projects Show was on June 26 at the District 12 Elementary School in Breese. This event consists of all projects not including live animals. The following awards consist of State Fair Delegates as well as State Fair Alternates. State Fair Delegates had the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 12.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board To Meet Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. Items on the agenda include ratification of the Greenville Education Association contract, discussion of a tentative budget and setting a date for a budget hearing, an update about long-term substitutes, bids for supplies, and personnel.
BOND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Hollenkamp
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
wgel.com

FCC Applications – Greenville Illinois News – WGEL Radio

On August 15, 2022, Bond Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of WGEL(FM) 101.7 mHz, Greenville, IL and W280DR, 103.9 mHz, Greenville, IL filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for transfer of control. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and...
GREENVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City

Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Eric Foster chosen Madison County Board chair pro tem

Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night. Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair. Following those votes, County Board...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Deer Hunter Course August 27-28

Area residents are invited to learn the basic principles of safe hunting by attending a Department of Natural Resources hunter safety course. It will be held Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 at the Bond County VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza

The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday

There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
WOOD RIVER, IL
wgel.com

Cavaletto Family Donates To KC

John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy