After Five Attempts Waterloo’s Chief of Police Gets New Gig
News broke early Wednesday evening that Waterloo Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald is resigning from his position. Waterloo's first black police chief received a pay raise in May of this year, making his salary $165,000 a year, according to an earlier report. This made him the highest paid police chief in Waterloo city history and the second highest paid chief in Iowa, according to reports.
Cedar Rapids Club Shooter Now Faces Additional Murder Charges
A little over four months ago, we shared that police arrested and identified the Taboo Night Club shooter in Cedar Rapids. 32-year-old Timothy L. Rush faced the following charges at the time while being held in the Linn County Jail:. 2nd Degree Murder. Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury. Intimidation...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Iowans Suffer Cruel Prank by Fake Billboard at Former Hospital
Someone in Marshalltown ruined the hopes and dreams of fans of a popular department store by putting up a sign on the land of a property owned there by UnityPoint Health this week. Tragically, UnityPoint was forced to post the following response. But they did have a little fun with...
Linn County Boy Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Two Dogs
An eight-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being attacked by two dogs last weekend, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. According to Linn County Sheriff's officials, the child was attacked last Friday afternoon in Springville by a 'mastiff-pit bull mix' and another 'pit bull 'mix. The Gazette reports that the child was initially treated at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids but was eventually transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
“Kyle’s Mile 8″ Suicide Awareness Ride Happens this Weekend
Kyle Cooper was a typical teenager who, according to his dad Byron, enjoyed riding bikes and motorcycles with his father, playing video games, skateboarding, and playing with his beloved dog, "Kokomo Joe". Kyle sadly died by suicide when he was just 15. Every year since then, Byron, along with several...
KCRG.com
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot
One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
KCCI.com
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Large Section of 7th Ave in Marion Closing on Tuesday
It is an exciting time to be living in the city of Marion. Projects and expansions are being completed nearly every week! But with that progress comes the occasional pain of construction closures and detours. Another big one is coming on Tuesday, August 16th for a large section of 7th Avenue in Marion.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Cedar Rapids Welcomes a Unique New Mobile Dessert Truck [PHOTOS]
So says the owner of a brand new, unique food truck specializing in sweet treats and coffee drinks. This ain't your mom and dad's ice cream truck. That's for sure!. The pandemic brought about a great deal of insecurity among many in the working world, particularly in the food service industry, but what it did for others was give them a chance to devise plans to develop long-standing dreams into reality.
Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School
As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Moved to a New Location
Yes, it's a great place for breakfast but there's a lot more to love. After spending the past 14 years on Cedar Rapids' southeast side, a popular restaurant has moved. A little. More importantly, they now own instead of rent. That's definitely another reason to congratulate the owners. It's been...
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
[WATCH] Hudson Native’s Heart Stopping ‘Ninja’ Run
You might need to take a seat for this one. One Eastern Iowa native had the whole country on the edge of our seats this week. Iowans seem to always do well on the hit competition show 'American Ninja Warrior.' This year the crew from Cedar Falls came back with a vengeance.
cityofmarion.org
Alburnett Road and Echo Hill Road Construction to Transition to Next Phase
At approximately noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, Rathje Construction will conclude work on Phase 1 and begin Phase 2 of the Alburnett Road and Echo Hill Road Intersection Improvements Project. Phase 2 will completely close the north leg of the intersection to traffic. This means access to Echo Hill Road, east of Alburnett Road, will be limited to Alburnett Road from the south, or Echo Hill Road from the west. This intersection will function as a three way stop during Phase 2. Attached is the traffic control plan and pedestrian route. This work is expected to last 6-8 weeks, weather dependent.
