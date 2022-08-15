Read full article on original website
Winning $2M Ticket Sold At Guilford Store
A winning Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed New Haven County resident from Guilford claimed a $2,000,012 prize from a ticket purchased at Krauszer's, Connecticut Lottery reported on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The store is located at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford,...
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Report on race and use of police force in CT
Report on race and use of police force in Connecticut finds disparities between the way white and non white people are treated by police in CT.
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
Eyewitness News
West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns. The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk,...
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Register Citizen
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say
After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
Drought continues to worsen across Connecticut, especially in eastern counties
Connecticut’s drought is getting worse. State officials on Thursday declared a stage 3 drought level — moderate drought — for New London and Windham counties in eastern Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont made the stage 3 announcement based on a recommendation from the state’s interagency drought workgroup, which...
Register Citizen
12 companies applying for cannabis cultivation licenses suing Connecticut
The number of lawsuits challenging Connecticut’s cannabis cultivator licensing process has grown to a dozen. Earlier this summer, two Hartford County-based businesses were the first to challenge their denials for cultivator licenses by the state’s Social Equity Council that they did not meet requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants. Since then, 10 more lawsuits have been filed.
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
Rural CT coalition opposes Catholic hospital takeover of Day Kimball
Rural residents want state to reject proposed merger, citing Catholic directives that could limit reproductive, gender-affirming, end-of-life and other services.
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
Stage three drought declared in two Connecticut counties
The designation comes after the state has experienced a lack of rainfall for the last couple of months. The rest of the counties in Connecticut remain under the stage two designation.
Crash closes portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
