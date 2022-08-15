Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Portland School Board proposes plan to even out attendance, diversity in high schools
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some eighth graders in Portland may not have a say when it comes to where they go to high school. A new proposal from the Portland School Board is trying to balance attendance and diversity among the three schools. Tuesday night’s agenda for the Portland School...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Lewiston ready for return of Great Falls Balloon Festival
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The countdown is on for the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston. The first launch will take place Friday morning. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival this weekend at Simard Payne Park. There will be live music, food booths and, of course, the...
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
Teacher retirements and resignations burden schools statewide
MAINE, USA — One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying to recruit parents to work as educational technicians. A third has 12 teacher openings it needs to fill before school starts Aug. 31. Maine schools are...
WPFO
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Portland celebrates 150th anniversary of US Custom House
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An iconic building in Portland is now 150 years old. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Custom House. It's a federal building and originally served as a customs house. The building is still active, serving the federal government to this day. The administrator...
I'm a Southerner who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are the 9 things that surprised me most.
I'm from Alabama and I took a road trip to Portland in the winter to try fresh local lobster, visit iconic lighthouses, and fit in some beach time.
WPFO
Office vacancy rates may increase in Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- We could see more vacant office buildings in greater Portland over the next few years. "It might even be a little too early to tell really what the impact of the pandemic is going to have on the office space moving forward,” said Nate Stevens, with the Boulos Company.
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
WPFO
Report: Windham, Auburn named most desired places to live in country
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Two communities in Maine made the list for the top 10 hottest zip codes in the country, according to Realtor.com, with Auburn taking spot 10 and Windham in fifth place. According to the report, the median listing price in Windham is $505,000. "I live in Windham. I...
WPFO
Popular Irish pub reopens in Portland after 2 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After more than two years, since the start of the pandemic, a pub in Portland's Old Port is back open. The bar on Fore Street is back open as of Wednesday. Bull Feeney's also says it’s accepting applications and plans to expand hours in the months ahead.
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
WPFO
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
Comments / 0