Portland, ME

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston ready for return of Great Falls Balloon Festival

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The countdown is on for the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston. The first launch will take place Friday morning. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival this weekend at Simard Payne Park. There will be live music, food booths and, of course, the...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Portland celebrates 150th anniversary of US Custom House

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An iconic building in Portland is now 150 years old. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Custom House. It's a federal building and originally served as a customs house. The building is still active, serving the federal government to this day. The administrator...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Office vacancy rates may increase in Portland area

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We could see more vacant office buildings in greater Portland over the next few years. "It might even be a little too early to tell really what the impact of the pandemic is going to have on the office space moving forward,” said Nate Stevens, with the Boulos Company.
PORTLAND, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Popular Irish pub reopens in Portland after 2 years

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After more than two years, since the start of the pandemic, a pub in Portland's Old Port is back open. The bar on Fore Street is back open as of Wednesday. Bull Feeney's also says it’s accepting applications and plans to expand hours in the months ahead.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar

Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
WPFO

Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME

