Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion

By Larry Avila
 3 days ago
This rendering shows the new updated entrance to Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville.

Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville soon will have more space to accommodate its growing enrollment.

School representatives were joined by community leaders for a groundbreaking for the $3 million expansion and renovation to the school at 801 W. 73th Ave. The project overall adds 5,500 square feet to the existing 20,000-square-foot building and renovations to an existing 1,700 square feet of space.

Major features of the project include the addition of two classrooms, a teacher’s lounge, nurse’s office and improved security entryway door.

The project received $1.25 million from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, which later was increased to $1.95 million. The initial donation from the White family foundation was announced by the Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana in February.

Aquinas Catholic Community School educates children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Expansion was necessary to accommodate growing student enrollment.

Since 2017, the school’s enrollment has grown nearly 40%. About 200 students attend the school now but the expansion may allow the school to add between 50 and 100 more, according to school representatives.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

