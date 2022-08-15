Read full article on original website
Related
Zoë Kravitz Says She Has ‘Complicated Feelings’ Around Oscars Slap and Her Viral Comments: ‘I Wish I Had Handled That Differently’
Zoë Kravitz is rethinking the comment she made online after witnessing Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this year. In a now-deleted Instagram post following the ceremony, Kravitz shared a photo of herself on the red carpet, writing: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
Jonah Hill steps back from work due to anxiety: How to tell if your mental health needs a breather
Jonah Hill is taking “the important” step of pulling back from certain work duties for the sake of his mental health – something many of us could probably benefit from doing, when struggles flare up.The Hollywood star, 38 – whose new documentary Stutz explores the topic of mental health, including his own experiences – said events and public appearances “exacerbated” his anxiety attacks. While ups and downs in life are normal, how can you tell when it’s time to take a step back on the work front?Hope #JonahHill is getting lots of support about this #healthy decision. Setting boundaries isn't easy...
RELATED PEOPLE
The "Hannah Montana" Casting Director Just Shut Down A Rumor By Revealing The Two Actors Who Were Up Against Miley Cyrus
It's the best of both worlds when we can imagine who could've played Hannah Montana and reminisce on what a great job Miley Cyrus did.
My First Panic Attack And Subsequent Relationship With Depression And Anxiety - Part I
The first panic attack I had was back in 2015. During an official college trip with a few college friends. Two nights before a national competition where I had to represent my college. Back then, I didn’t even know that it was a panic attack. But I distinctly remember how it happened. Slowly, and then all at once. Like when you slip and trip and the overwhelming feeling in anticipation of hitting the floor would last two seconds, but instead it stayed for hours at a stretch.
Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits Claim
Meta, TikTok and Snap were hit with three new lawsuits accusing them of fueling mental health disorders in teenage users. The plaintiffs are among a wave of parents and their children that are taking social media platforms to court arguing that the companies not only hook users but do so knowing the harms they pose. The lawsuits — the latest in a string of cases linking social media to mental health problems in minors — assert product liability claims to get around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law shielding tech companies from liability arising from content of...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0