Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
wgel.com
Unit Two Board To Meet Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. Items on the agenda include ratification of the Greenville Education Association contract, discussion of a tentative budget and setting a date for a budget hearing, an update about long-term substitutes, bids for supplies, and personnel.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
wgel.com
Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant
The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Rural Church Meeting & Potluck
The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
advantagenews.com
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City
Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
belleville.net
Applications Are Being Accepted for Several Positions Within the City
Applications are being accepted for a Full-time Fire Chief and several Seasonal Park Maintenance Positions. View detailed job descriptions for these positions and apply online via the link below.
JOBS・
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 School Board Acts On Personnel Matters
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and handled several personnel matters. Letters of resignation were accepted from Tricia Stephens as a junior high teacher, Amanda Kuhlman as high school student council sponsor, Michelle Kessler as student advisor, Aristede Ephron as high school boys basketball head coach and Jarrett Barnes as high school boys basketball assistant coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgel.com
Cavaletto Family Donates To KC
John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
wgel.com
County Board Talks Permits, Ordinances & More
The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved two recommendations from the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals. County board members issued a special use permit to Tom Theiss to rent agriculture buildings, not used for agricultural purposes, in section 35 of LaGrange Township. They also amended an ordinance...
Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School
BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
wgel.com
FCC Applications – Greenville Illinois News – WGEL Radio
On August 15, 2022, Bond Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of WGEL(FM) 101.7 mHz, Greenville, IL and W280DR, 103.9 mHz, Greenville, IL filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for transfer of control. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back to school: Silent alarms, new security cameras installed in Alton schools
ALTON, Ill. — Students at all Alton district schools are coming back to class for in-person learning this week and there's a new set of rules in place to keep students safe. This year, all students Pre-K to 12th grade will have the option to take weekly COVID tests.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
First day of school in Belleville School district
Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.
Mayor of Belleville vows to keep pot dispensaries away from schools and Main Street
So far, Belleville has approved plans for two dispensaries–both on the outskirts of town. The mayor says she doesn’t ever want a marijuana store setting up shop in Downtown Belleville, because it’s a family area near schools and churches.
advantagenews.com
Eric Foster chosen Madison County Board chair pro tem
Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night. Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair. Following those votes, County Board...
Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns
There's still no word on the cause of the fire, but residents and first responders really want to know what's in the smoke. Residents wonder what they’ve been breathing.
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
Comments / 0