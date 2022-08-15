ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

Unit Two Board To Meet Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. Items on the agenda include ratification of the Greenville Education Association contract, discussion of a tentative budget and setting a date for a budget hearing, an update about long-term substitutes, bids for supplies, and personnel.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant

The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
GREENVILLE, IL
Rural Church Meeting & Potluck

The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
GREENVILLE, IL
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City

Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
GRANITE CITY, IL
MG Unit 1 School Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and handled several personnel matters. Letters of resignation were accepted from Tricia Stephens as a junior high teacher, Amanda Kuhlman as high school student council sponsor, Michelle Kessler as student advisor, Aristede Ephron as high school boys basketball head coach and Jarrett Barnes as high school boys basketball assistant coach.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
Cavaletto Family Donates To KC

John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
SALEM, IL
County Board Talks Permits, Ordinances & More

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved two recommendations from the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals. County board members issued a special use permit to Tom Theiss to rent agriculture buildings, not used for agricultural purposes, in section 35 of LaGrange Township. They also amended an ordinance...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School

BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FCC Applications – Greenville Illinois News – WGEL Radio

On August 15, 2022, Bond Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of WGEL(FM) 101.7 mHz, Greenville, IL and W280DR, 103.9 mHz, Greenville, IL filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for transfer of control. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and...
GREENVILLE, IL
Eric Foster chosen Madison County Board chair pro tem

Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night. Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair. Following those votes, County Board...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

