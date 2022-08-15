Read full article on original website
Apple Podcasts Adds Top Subscriber Lists, With ‘Morbid’ and ‘SmartLess’ Topping Chart
Apple Podcasts on Thursday added charts for the top 100 most-subscribed shows and channels available on the platform. Though Apple is not releasing specific subscriber numbers for each show or channel, Morbid — the true crime show hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley — is the top subscription show while Wondery+ is the top subscription channel in the U.S. and Canada, according to Apple, which bases these rankings on a mix of subscription numbers and listener engagement.More from The Hollywood ReporterKPCC, LAist Studios Hire New Executives From Entertainment Weekly, L.A. TimesBetMGM Hires Jerry Ferrara as Podcast Host In Latest Vegas...
