Smithboro, IL

State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday

State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KINMUNDY, IL
Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash

A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
WALNUT HILL, IL
Smithboro, IL
Water restored in Collinsville amid water main break

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Water has been restored in Collinsville after a water main break Thursday. Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, The break was reported on a 20″ main line coming out of the Collinsville Water Plant. Public Works Director Dennis Kress estimated that it would be repaired Wednesday morning. As a result, a boil order is in place.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Two injured in crash on College Avenue

A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
ALTON, IL
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Bethalto Man Dies In Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash In Hartford

HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Wednesday morning identified a Bethalto man who tragically lost his life following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Illinois State Route 3 at 7th Street in Hartford. A 9-1-1 call on the accident came in at approximately 4:11 p.m....
HARTFORD, IL
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash

ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday

There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
AFFTON, MO
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City

Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
MARION COUNTY, IL
