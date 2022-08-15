ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Museum of Science, Churn Soft Serve & Coffee partner to host live ice carving of larger-than-life-size cryolophosaurus dinosaur

 3 days ago
wnypapers.com

Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage

Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival

Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion

Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Salvation Army, United Way, Boys & Girls Club for school supplies giveaway

Participating students will receive free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for an annual back-to-school event.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Northwest Jazz Festival: Carol Calato Scholarship awarded

The Northwest Jazz Festival in Historic Lewiston, NY board of directors announced Ryan Eckl of Lancaster is the winner of the 2022 Carol Calato Jazz Scholarship. He is a music education and music performance major at SUNY Potsdam, Crane School of Music. Ryan’s main performance instrument is the French horn, but he also plays the piano, steel drums, electric bass, guitar and drum set.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Fashion Outlets team gives back

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls management team recently volunteered on site at the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity’s new house construction, on 61st Street in Niagara Falls. In addition to volunteering, the Fashion Outlets presented a check for $2,000 to help with the project. A press release noted,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Obituary: Donald Albert Nizialek

Donald Albert Nizialek, 81, of Grand Island, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at Buffalo General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Buffalo on July 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Leo and Frances "Peggy" Nizialek of Buffalo. Don has been a resident of Grand Island for 54 years. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1958. Don was married to his late wife, Dorothy (Bozek), on April 18, 1964. She passed away Dec. 2, 2008.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County to participate in end-of-summer, Labor Day high-visibility engagement campaign

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island man going to prison for aggravated bank robbery

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Timothy L. Mulvey, 35, of Grand Island, who was convicted of aggravated bank robbery, was sentenced to serve 77 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. In addition, Mulvey’s parents, Cheryl, 68, and Lawrence, 69, both of Grand Island, who were convicted of accessory after the fact, were sentenced to time served for their roles in Timothy Mulvey’s bank robberies.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients & school supply donations

With rising costs, anticipate more demand in advance of the new school year. With the start of a new school year only weeks away, Catholic Charities is again collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program, which helps students in need throughout Western New York with a backpack and school supplies.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Obituary: Kurt M. Villani

Kurt M. Villani, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Kurt was the son of the late Guido J. and Lorraine (Burns) Villani, born in Niagara Falls on March 26, 1950. Kurt was a graduate of LaSalle High School,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY

