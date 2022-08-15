Buffalo Museum of Science, Churn Soft Serve & Coffee partner to host live ice carving of larger-than-life-size cryolophosaurus dinosaur

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. Lesinski
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage
Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
wnypapers.com
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion
Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Salvation Army, United Way, Boys & Girls Club for school supplies giveaway
Participating students will receive free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for an annual back-to-school event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Northwest Jazz Festival: Carol Calato Scholarship awarded
The Northwest Jazz Festival in Historic Lewiston, NY board of directors announced Ryan Eckl of Lancaster is the winner of the 2022 Carol Calato Jazz Scholarship. He is a music education and music performance major at SUNY Potsdam, Crane School of Music. Ryan’s main performance instrument is the French horn, but he also plays the piano, steel drums, electric bass, guitar and drum set.
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets team gives back
The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls management team recently volunteered on site at the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity’s new house construction, on 61st Street in Niagara Falls. In addition to volunteering, the Fashion Outlets presented a check for $2,000 to help with the project. A press release noted,...
wnypapers.com
Community Foundation: Grant process open for Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative
Funding in two categories will support small to mid-sized arts organizations serving WNY. The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting applications for the 2022 Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative competitive grant process in two categories. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Sept. 16. In...
wnypapers.com
Obituary: Donald Albert Nizialek
Donald Albert Nizialek, 81, of Grand Island, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at Buffalo General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Buffalo on July 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Leo and Frances "Peggy" Nizialek of Buffalo. Don has been a resident of Grand Island for 54 years. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1958. Don was married to his late wife, Dorothy (Bozek), on April 18, 1964. She passed away Dec. 2, 2008.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to participate in end-of-summer, Labor Day high-visibility engagement campaign
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island man going to prison for aggravated bank robbery
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Timothy L. Mulvey, 35, of Grand Island, who was convicted of aggravated bank robbery, was sentenced to serve 77 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. In addition, Mulvey’s parents, Cheryl, 68, and Lawrence, 69, both of Grand Island, who were convicted of accessory after the fact, were sentenced to time served for their roles in Timothy Mulvey’s bank robberies.
wnypapers.com
Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients & school supply donations
With rising costs, anticipate more demand in advance of the new school year. With the start of a new school year only weeks away, Catholic Charities is again collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program, which helps students in need throughout Western New York with a backpack and school supplies.
wnypapers.com
Obituary: Kurt M. Villani
Kurt M. Villani, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Kurt was the son of the late Guido J. and Lorraine (Burns) Villani, born in Niagara Falls on March 26, 1950. Kurt was a graduate of LaSalle High School,...
Comments / 0