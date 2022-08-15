Buffalo Museum of Science, Churn Soft Serve & Coffee partner to host live ice carving of larger-than-life-size cryolophosaurus dinosaur

Donald Albert Nizialek, 81, of Grand Island, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at Buffalo General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Buffalo on July 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Leo and Frances "Peggy" Nizialek of Buffalo. Don has been a resident of Grand Island for 54 years. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1958. Don was married to his late wife, Dorothy (Bozek), on April 18, 1964. She passed away Dec. 2, 2008.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO