One of the judges representing Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has said that CCTV from the search should be released and the agents who carried it out identified – this despite a surge in violent threats against law enforcement agents and justice officials from outraged Trump supporters.Ms Habba’s remarks came after a Florida judge told the Department of Justice to file a redacted version of the affidavit that underpinned last week’s FBI search.Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant for the raid, says he is inclined to partially release the document as...

POTUS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO