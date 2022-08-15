Read full article on original website
Husband and wife duo create community garden in Beaumont's historic Pear Orchard neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — The historic Pear Orchard neighborhood in Beaumont is now home to a community garden, thanks to a husband and wife duo. The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote healthy behaviors. Chef Delilah Johnson...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — 100-year-old veteran honored by City of Groves
Benny Todd, of Groves, celebrated his centennial birthday Aug. 13. Todd was born in Mississippi, the youngest of seven children. His father died when he was 8 years old, and his family ultimately moved to Port Arthur. Todd graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.
Members of Beaumont community mourning loss of beloved 104-year-old World War II veteran
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are mourning the loss of a beloved World War II veteran. Peter Graves Byrd Jr, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont. Byrd was 104 years old when he died and was born on September 17, 1917.
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
Port Arthur News
Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur
Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont welcomes new City Manager
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's first new city manager in 20 years, and the city's first Black city manager, made an unannounced visit to Tuesday's council meeting. Kenneth Williams attended a budget workshop. Council members welcomed Williams, even those who voted against his hiring. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles had an exclusive...
Port Arthur News
KATHIE’s KORNER — May you enjoy these (early) Autumn blessings
I know I’m early with my Autumn column; so looking forward to a cool change in the weather here in Texas. It’s been a very hot spring and summer. As I look around, while my husband is driving and shopping for flowers, I so enjoy the “orangeness!” Some fields are covered with hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and a few different colors of green and white are such “eye candy” to us.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
Port Arthur News
New Janis Joplin book shares never-before-seen photos; intimate view of an icon
Celebrated music photographer Elliott Landy recently released his latest book featuring Port Arthur-born Janis Joplin. Landy’s work has been recognized for decades. His photos of rock music legends and icons include being the official photographer of Woodstock 1969, album covers for Van Morrison, The Band, famous photos of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and more.
Power City | Industrial firefighter positions available at several Southeast Texas plants
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to get hired to help protect plants in the area in case of emergencies. It's called the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC). They're hiring for open spots at plants in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. You must be 18 years old...
Port Arthur News
See how supporting “Into the Woods” performance benefits local children without beds of their own
A high school dream, an ensemble of local experts and a fairy tale performance meet together to provide children in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties with beds. “It was just the craziest thing,” said Renee Kloes, who was a choir director at Nederland High School for more than 20 years before retiring two years ago. “I’ve kept in touch with former students, and one called during the COVID shutdown. She said Stephen Sondheim had died and I’d always promised we’d do ‘Into the Woods.’ It’s just way too hard for high school seniors. But I talked with her before Christmas and she said, ‘now is the time.’”
KPLC TV
Heavy congestion on I-10 East through Vinton
Vinton, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect heavy congestion on I-10 East at Hwy 3063 due to an accident. The right lane has reopened.
Port Arthur News
Public Hearing on plan to rename two Port Arthur buildings set this month
With no opposition from council members, at least two buildings in the City of Port Arthur could soon have new names following a suggestion to honor the memory of former residents. Council members agreed this week to hold public hearings during the Aug. 30 regular meeting regarding the renaming of...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County
Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
Support Girls' Haven by pumping gas at select Shell gas stations in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to help out a local non-profit organization, just by putting gas throughout all of August and September. One of the Shell gas stations that offers this opportunity is the one at Eastex Freeway and Lucas Drive. The gas station owner, Tri-Con,...
Orange Leader
SEE THE NAMES: 100 graduate college in Orange; 75% are 1st-generation college graduates
Lamar State College Orange hosted its Summer 2022 Graduation over the weekend. The graduation was held Saturday at J. Michael and Bridget Shahan Events Center, and 100 students graduated. President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker. College officials said 75 percent of the graduates were first-generation college graduates. To...
fox4beaumont.com
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
12newsnow.com
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
