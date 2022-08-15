ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — 100-year-old veteran honored by City of Groves

Benny Todd, of Groves, celebrated his centennial birthday Aug. 13. Todd was born in Mississippi, the youngest of seven children. His father died when he was 8 years old, and his family ultimately moved to Port Arthur. Todd graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.
GROVES, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur

Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont welcomes new City Manager

BEAUMONT — Beaumont's first new city manager in 20 years, and the city's first Black city manager, made an unannounced visit to Tuesday's council meeting. Kenneth Williams attended a budget workshop. Council members welcomed Williams, even those who voted against his hiring. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles had an exclusive...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

KATHIE’s KORNER — May you enjoy these (early) Autumn blessings

I know I’m early with my Autumn column; so looking forward to a cool change in the weather here in Texas. It’s been a very hot spring and summer. As I look around, while my husband is driving and shopping for flowers, I so enjoy the “orangeness!” Some fields are covered with hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and a few different colors of green and white are such “eye candy” to us.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone

A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

New Janis Joplin book shares never-before-seen photos; intimate view of an icon

Celebrated music photographer Elliott Landy recently released his latest book featuring Port Arthur-born Janis Joplin. Landy’s work has been recognized for decades. His photos of rock music legends and icons include being the official photographer of Woodstock 1969, album covers for Van Morrison, The Band, famous photos of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and more.
Port Arthur News

See how supporting “Into the Woods” performance benefits local children without beds of their own

A high school dream, an ensemble of local experts and a fairy tale performance meet together to provide children in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties with beds. “It was just the craziest thing,” said Renee Kloes, who was a choir director at Nederland High School for more than 20 years before retiring two years ago. “I’ve kept in touch with former students, and one called during the COVID shutdown. She said Stephen Sondheim had died and I’d always promised we’d do ‘Into the Woods.’ It’s just way too hard for high school seniors. But I talked with her before Christmas and she said, ‘now is the time.’”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County

Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
