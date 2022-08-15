A high school dream, an ensemble of local experts and a fairy tale performance meet together to provide children in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties with beds. “It was just the craziest thing,” said Renee Kloes, who was a choir director at Nederland High School for more than 20 years before retiring two years ago. “I’ve kept in touch with former students, and one called during the COVID shutdown. She said Stephen Sondheim had died and I’d always promised we’d do ‘Into the Woods.’ It’s just way too hard for high school seniors. But I talked with her before Christmas and she said, ‘now is the time.’”

