Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."

When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Trade 2 First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Signaling That They Want To Run It Back With Kevin Durant: "They Want To Bring This Team Back. We'll See If Kevin Durant Goes Along With That."

The Brooklyn Nets have truly been the belle of the ball so far during the offseason. The ongoing drama within the franchise with its stars has been the cause of this, so perhaps not in the way they might have wanted. Kevin Durant's trade request, his subsequent ultimatum, and the aftermath of that are still being discussed daily around the NBA world.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

L.A. Willing To Trade Two Future Firsts For Kyrie Irving But Not For Buddy Hield & Myles Turner

With just over a month until training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers remain focused on improving the roster via trade. The biggest domino remains Kevin Durant’s trade request, which seems inevitable after Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted in support of his front office and coaching staff. Along with Durant, Kyrie Irving’s time with the Nets seems like it’s coming to an end as the franchise looks to move on after a tumultuous 2022-23 season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson Drops Truth Bomb On Playing For Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau: "Thibs Is Thibs. I Think I’ve Learned How To Carry The Message Out Of Everything."

After a breakout season in Dallas, young star Jalen Brunson is hoping to help change the culture for the New York Knicks. While we have no idea what to expect from the Knicks this season, Brunson seems optimistic about his debut season in the Garden and spoke very highly of head coach Tom Thibodeau in an appearance on the "Good Word with Goodwill" podcast.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”

The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
LOS ANGELES, CA

