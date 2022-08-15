ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul announces relaunch of #VaxtoSchool COVID-19 vaccine effort

Campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among school-aged children. √ Says pop-up sites around state will provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the relaunch of #VaxtoSchool, the multifaceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing coronavirus vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. Her team said the campaign furthers Hochul's “commitment to ensuring equitable access to vaccines, and to make the health and well-being of students, teachers and families a top priority.”
EDUCATION
Hochul signs gun safety legislation strengthening bans on realistic-looking imitation weapons used to commit crimes

Legislation bans imitation weapons unless they are brightly colored or completely constructed of translucent materials. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (S.687/A.3998) to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons, which can be used to commit crimes. Her team said, “The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ortt calls on Hochul to update CDC guidance and drop remaining COVID restrictions

Recent changes to CDC guidelines not adopted in NY; ‘disaster emergency’ extended. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her administration to update the state’s guidance and emergency regulations to reflect recent changes made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Town of Niagara looks to bolster security measures

Town of Niagara officials are investigating options to increase security at town-owned facilities after an incident months ago. Niagara police Chief James Suitor has been investigating a pair of new security options to better protect the employees at both Town Hall and the recreation and senior center in the aftermath of an arrest made months ago at Niagara Town Hall.
NIAGARA, NY

