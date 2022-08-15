ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close permanently Sept. 9

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County officials say the county's mental health complex in Wauwatosa will close permanently in less than a month. But a new, state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center will open around the same time, just west of downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks an important milestone for...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County sees increased demand for restraining orders

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- More people are filing restraining orders in Milwaukee County, according to domestic violence advocates. The increase is putting an unprecedented demand on the system. Requesting a restraining order from the court is a process that's not always easy and the pandemic has only made that process...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County

“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deadline to secure Northridge Mall is Friday; owner in contempt

MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Hepatitis
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023

August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal and taxpayers in West Bend possibly face another November 8 referendum to permanently add another annual tax increase for road improvements, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Group says it will challenge August primary results

RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost

More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
insideedition.com

Beloved Reporter Crossing Milwaukee Drawbridge Falls to His Death When It Opens, Son Calls for Probe Into Case

A 77-year-old man plunged to his death from a Milwaukee drawbridge as it opened while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, a longtime religion reporter for the Providence Journal, was reportedly hard of hearing and may have been distracted by an iPad when the tragedy occurred. He reportedly failed to hear the warning bells and lights.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

904 E Center St

725 sq/ft Riverwest Commercial Storefront on Center Street - This Riverwest commercial storefront has terrazzo flooring throughout with a bathroom located within the space. Storefront is located 1/2 block East of Fuel Cafe with great visibility. Rent includes heat. Call us to set up a showing at 414.332.6977. For more...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy