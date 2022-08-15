Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close permanently Sept. 9
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County officials say the county's mental health complex in Wauwatosa will close permanently in less than a month. But a new, state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center will open around the same time, just west of downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks an important milestone for...
WISN
Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
CBS 58
A first look at Milwaukee County's new Mental Health Emergency Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We got our first look Tuesday at Milwaukee County's newest Mental Health Emergency Center. The new facility is replacing the one in Wauwatosa which is set to close in a few weeks. The emergency center will now be located at 12th and Walnut. It focuses on...
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County sees increased demand for restraining orders
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- More people are filing restraining orders in Milwaukee County, according to domestic violence advocates. The increase is putting an unprecedented demand on the system. Requesting a restraining order from the court is a process that's not always easy and the pandemic has only made that process...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deadline to secure Northridge Mall is Friday; owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023
August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal and taxpayers in West Bend possibly face another November 8 referendum to permanently add another annual tax increase for road improvements, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
WISN
Group says it will challenge August primary results
RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost
More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
insideedition.com
Beloved Reporter Crossing Milwaukee Drawbridge Falls to His Death When It Opens, Son Calls for Probe Into Case
A 77-year-old man plunged to his death from a Milwaukee drawbridge as it opened while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, a longtime religion reporter for the Providence Journal, was reportedly hard of hearing and may have been distracted by an iPad when the tragedy occurred. He reportedly failed to hear the warning bells and lights.
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week.
MPS teacher shortage: Some students to start school without regular teacher
Milwaukee Public Schools are not the only school district in southeastern Wisconsin dealing with a teacher shortage.
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reid Epstein: New York Times Reporter’s Disgraceful False Reporting About a Milwaukee Cop
“May Officer Michael Lutz rest in peace, and may Reid Epstein take his biased road show somewhere else and stay away from reporting on Wisconsin. Minimally, you should question every single fact he asserts.”. New York Times’ reporter Reid Epstein is trying to insert himself into the Wisconsin governor’s race...
MATC Times
904 E Center St
725 sq/ft Riverwest Commercial Storefront on Center Street - This Riverwest commercial storefront has terrazzo flooring throughout with a bathroom located within the space. Storefront is located 1/2 block East of Fuel Cafe with great visibility. Rent includes heat. Call us to set up a showing at 414.332.6977. For more...
