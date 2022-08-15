ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana native and world renowned orthopedic surgeon partners with Ochsner Lafayette General

By Danielle Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4ZHy_0hI2J8Iv00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Ochsner Lafayette General is expanding their physical therapy and sports performance protocols with a new partnership.

Ochsner Lafayette General announced an exclusive five year partnership with internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews .

Dr. Andrews is a Louisiana native and is known for his skills as an orthopedic surgeon performing procedures on several high-profile athletes including retired saints quarterback Drew Brees, Michael Jordan and Brett Favre. “You can do or be the best sports medicine orthopedic center in this area but to go beyond that you have to have research and education as part of what you do.”, says Dr. Andrews as he announced his partnership with OLG.

What do we actually know about COVID-19 and heart disease?

Representatives say the partnership was one of only 20 entered, allowing sports doctors and medical professionals access to Dr. James Andrews’ best practices and teachings. “My job is to try to stimulate them and give them ideas on how to grow and be better sports medicine doctors,” says Dr. Andrews.

Brian Etier, Co-Medical Director of Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine says the new partnership pushes the hospital one step closer to reaching their goal of transforming Louisiana into a healthier state. “We take care of 28 high schools and over 8,000 student athletes. The ability to care for them, increases our best practices and takes the expertise from Dr. Andrews and implement that into our practice. It’s going to be really powerful for the community.

Dr. Andrews says one of his main concerns is minimizing injuries among young athletes. “They’re having adult type injuries that require adult type surgeries when they are only 14 years old. We don’t need that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Made in Acadiana: The old Richard recipe lives on in Church Point

What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
CHURCH POINT, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Lafayette, LA
107 JAMZ

A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU

This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Drew Brees
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedic Surgeon
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
theadvocate.com

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy