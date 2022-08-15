The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi faces fines and was ordered to pay back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found several violations. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven operates Wing Stop locations in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville, Olive Branch and Oxford. The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division investigation found that franchise employees had to pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages that caused some employees' average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

