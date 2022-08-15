Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
hottytoddy.com
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
breezynews.com
Beware of Fraudulent Counterfeit Check
The Kosciusko Police Department warns all business to not accept any checks from Civista Bank of Pasadena, CA. If you are presented with one of these checks please contact KPD at 662-289-3131.
Commercial Dispatch
Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years
OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
wcbi.com
Youth court judge says juvenile detention center is helping with Starkville’s violent crime, NAACP leader says it does more harm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At Friday’s work session, Oktibbeha County Youth Court Judge Lydia Quarles called for the Starkville Board of Aldermen to renew the city’s agreement with the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center. The interlocal agreement with the center keeps two beds reserved for any juveniles...
wcbi.com
Argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire. 50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate. Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing...
wcbi.com
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
WDSU
Mississippi Wing Stop franchise owner fined for labor law violations
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi faces fines and was ordered to pay back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found several violations. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven operates Wing Stop locations in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville, Olive Branch and Oxford. The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division investigation found that franchise employees had to pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages that caused some employees' average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.
wcbi.com
Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
wcbi.com
West Point has received multiple bomb threats in two days
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A poultry plant in West Point had to stop operation due to a bomb threat call. Police chief Avery Cook said it’s the third threat the department has received in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, one of the calls came to...
wtva.com
Lee County tax collector resigning at end of month after 26 years
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk announced his retirement Monday morning, Aug. 15 during a supervisors meeting. He told supervisors he’s resigning at the end of the month for other potential job opportunities. Deputy Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly will serve as interim until the next...
wcbi.com
Car Carshes in Aberdeen Home leaving family grateful
A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning. An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.
wcbi.com
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
wcbi.com
City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council approved a job description, salary range, and a 10-person search committee to help select the best candidate. But another committee was also a topic...
wtva.com
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
breezynews.com
Public Disturbance and a Stolen Vehicle in Attala
12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on South Huntington Street. Attala County Deputies stopped the vehicle right after this was reported and it was returned to the owner. 2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to...
