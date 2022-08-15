ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

wcbi.com

Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
OXFORD, MS
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
breezynews.com

Beware of Fraudulent Counterfeit Check

The Kosciusko Police Department warns all business to not accept any checks from Civista Bank of Pasadena, CA. If you are presented with one of these checks please contact KPD at 662-289-3131.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years

OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire. 50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate. Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Mississippi Wing Stop franchise owner fined for labor law violations

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi faces fines and was ordered to pay back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found several violations. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven operates Wing Stop locations in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville, Olive Branch and Oxford. The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division investigation found that franchise employees had to pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages that caused some employees' average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

West Point has received multiple bomb threats in two days

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A poultry plant in West Point had to stop operation due to a bomb threat call. Police chief Avery Cook said it’s the third threat the department has received in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, one of the calls came to...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Lee County tax collector resigning at end of month after 26 years

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk announced his retirement Monday morning, Aug. 15 during a supervisors meeting. He told supervisors he’s resigning at the end of the month for other potential job opportunities. Deputy Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly will serve as interim until the next...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Car Carshes in Aberdeen Home leaving family grateful

A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning. An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
COLUMBUS, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council approved a job description, salary range, and a 10-person search committee to help select the best candidate. But another committee was also a topic...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
HOUSTON, MS
breezynews.com

Public Disturbance and a Stolen Vehicle in Attala

12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on South Huntington Street. Attala County Deputies stopped the vehicle right after this was reported and it was returned to the owner. 2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

