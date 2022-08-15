Read full article on original website
DAILY LIVE! | Habitual Criminal Sent to Prison
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson joins Matt Trammell to take about the Fall Sweep Event that Keep San Angelo Beautiful is hosting. Also, a San Angelo woman has been arrested for shooting a man in the leg, a habitual criminal its going to prison for stealing a cop car, San Angelo received some much needed rain, and a scary rollover crash along north 277 sends one to the hospital.
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
DETAILS: San Angelo Woman Arrested for Shooting Man Below the Belt
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg. According to police reports, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located at 120 East Harris regarding a shooting victim last Saturday. Once officers arrived, they were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail.
Underage Girl Not Facing Charges After Abandoning Infant Along Interstate Highway
WAXAHACHIE, TX – A baby was found on wrapped in a T-shirt and lying in a bush near I-35 on Thursday afternoon after the child's underaged mother allegedly abandoned him. According to the Waxahacie Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers with the WPD were dispatched to 1700 block of South Interstate 35E, at the Bent Tree Town Homes, for the report of a baby who was discovered in a bush at the complex.
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Raymond George…
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County.
Violent San Angelo Thug Arrested After Beating a Man with a Crowbar
SAN ANGELO- A violent, crowbar wielding suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after beating a San Angelo man with a crowbar during a Northside altercation. According to police reportss, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 45th St. regarding an assault...
Dunn Wrongful Death Jury Trial Continues with Witness Testimony
SAN ANGELO – As San Angelo LIVE! has reported all week, Clayton Wayne Dunn, 52, is on trial in San Angelo for the crime of accident involving death. The death occurred when Dunn allegedly hit 33-year-old Jacob Martinez while on his bicycle on Thanksgiving Eve 2018. On Aug. 17, the jury came to the verdict of guilty. Dunn was then arrested and placed into the jailed Wednesday night. The trial continued Thursday. Prior to the trial beginning Dunn elected to have his punishment decided by the jury. This meant that day four of the trial would include the punishment phase. It began with Tom…
North Texas School District Under Fire for Removing the Bible & LGBTQ Literature from Schools
KELLER, TX – A Dallas Metroplex school district has removed of over 40 books, that included the Bible and a number of LGBTQ books, following the first day of school. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 16, Keller ISD administrators sent out a notice to all staff district wide demanding that they remove a list of "controversial books." The list named 41 books including "The Bluest Eye," “Anne Frank’s Diary," “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and "All versions of the Bible."
Drug Possession & Not Wearing a Seatbelt Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Meals for the Elderly to Expand Services to Concho County
SAN ANGELO – Meals For The Elderly is excited to announce they will be expanding services to Concho County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers lunch time meals Monday – Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County and Miles. Starting on September...
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rain-slicked Roadway Sends Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO –– The Driver of a blue Toyota SUV was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on US-67 southbound near the Tom Green County Jail on a rain slick roadway. The area had recently experienced rain and the roadway may have been...
Sanctuary City for Unborn Campaign Launched With Huge Fundraising Haul
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tuesday at noon (August 16), Project Destiny San Angelo officially launched with a donor luncheon at the San Angelo Country Club. The crowd at the event overflowed. Pastor Mack Roller, head of Glen Meadows Baptist Church, coordinated the venue and said he expected 80 to attend based upon RSVPs received from the personal invitations. Country club staff worked tirelessly to add more tables as the crowd swelled to over 130.
Whatacrash: Lunch Time Crash Shuts Down Intersection
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured during a lunch time crash on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 19th St. and N. Bryant near Whataburger. According to the Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez, on Aug. 18 at around 1:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 19th and N. Bryant for the report of a major crash involving a blue Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Honda Civic.
WATCH: Early Morning Blaze Destroys Lake View Mobile Home
SAN ANGELO – A single-wide mobile home in the heart of Lake View in north San Angelo was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning. First responders were dispatched to a call for smoke around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of 24 1/2 St. and Pecan. Police officers arrived first and reported flames coming from the south end of the home. Reports indicate the resident had left the residence and the house was vacant.
Smoothie King Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – The day has finally arrived; Smoothie King in San Angelo is officially open!. The popular Smoothie Shop opened Thursday morning in the newly rebuilt shopping center at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
LIVE! Daily TV News Show | San Angelo's Smoothie King Opens Its Doors
SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! Daily News, organizers with the first responders bbq cookoff joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Registration for Dove Hunting at the San Angelo State Park Opens Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Dove season begins September 1, 2022 in Texas and registration for hunting in designated areas of the San Angelo State Park begins next week. Dove season opens September 1st, 2022, at #SanAngeloStatePark. Here are a couple things to know before coming out:. • We will open...
NWS: Thunderstorms Possible Every Day for the Next Week Starting Sunday
SAN ANGELO – The oppressive summer heat wave appears to be over and there is a good chance of rain across the Concho Valley everyday for the next seven days beginning Sunday afternoon. The 100+ degree days are gone for now as consistent cloud cover daily will keep afternoon...
