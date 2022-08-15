SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO