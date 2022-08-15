Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO