Baton Rouge, LA

LSU facing more questions than answers in kicker search for 2022 season

The often overlooked but critical piece to every football team is having a consistent special teams unit. LSU is entering the final few weeks of camp with more questions than answers, most importantly finding a placekicker the team feels comfortable with. Certainly Tigers’ fans have felt spoiled for the last handful of years where field goals are concerned because of the remarkable consistency of Cole Tracy in 2018 and Cade York from 2019-21.
Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You

Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today

LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
West St. John fishing duo takes on Lake Hartwell

EDGARD — West St. John’s fishing duo Shamar Pierre and Devrin Harper Jr. traveled to Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina for the second consecutive year to make a splash at Nationals. Presented by Academy Sports +, the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship saw participation from...
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
