LSU facing more questions than answers in kicker search for 2022 season
The often overlooked but critical piece to every football team is having a consistent special teams unit. LSU is entering the final few weeks of camp with more questions than answers, most importantly finding a placekicker the team feels comfortable with. Certainly Tigers’ fans have felt spoiled for the last handful of years where field goals are concerned because of the remarkable consistency of Cole Tracy in 2018 and Cade York from 2019-21.
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Former LSU players competing for important roles during NFL preseason week two
Everyone is excited for the college football season approaching, but it’s not the only level of football getting ready to get played. The NFL preseason week two is upon us and some former LSU Tigers stars are finding themselves in the heat of position and roster bubble battles. Here are some of the key performances from some alumni to keep an eye on this weekend:
Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You
Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
West St. John fishing duo takes on Lake Hartwell
EDGARD — West St. John’s fishing duo Shamar Pierre and Devrin Harper Jr. traveled to Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina for the second consecutive year to make a splash at Nationals. Presented by Academy Sports +, the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship saw participation from...
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Former Ascension Parish schools superintendent inducted into Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame
The Louisiana Credit Union League, the state trade association and leading advocate for Louisiana credit unions, on Aug. 4 inducted eight people into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame during the opening ceremonies of their 2022 annual meeting and convention in New Orleans. Among the honorees was Ascension Parish...
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
