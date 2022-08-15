ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Kaitlyn Dever Was Drawn to ‘Dopesick’ – Beyond the ‘Bucket-List’ Chance to Co-Star With Michael Keaton

A version of this story about “Dopesick” star Kaitlyn Dever first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s rare to experience a life-changing epiphany at any age, much less at 15. But that’s how old Kaitlyn Dever was when she played a self-harming young woman in the acclaimed 2013 indie “Short Term 12.” She’d already been acting for several years by then — she was a cast regular on the ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” and had a recurring role on FX’s “Justified” — but the gritty drama about a group home for troubled teenagers made a lasting impression on her.
9 New Movies and Shows Based on Books Coming in August

July saw many adapted stories head to screens both large and small, sourced from novels, comic books and more, and August is no different with a bevy of book adaptations on the horizon. Last month gave us adaptations of Delia Owens’ wildly popular novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” , Mark...
‘Station Eleven’ Star Himesh Patel Loved Playing a Complicated, Unconventional Hero

This story about Himesh Patel and “Station Eleven” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When HBO Max’s sterling limited series “Station Eleven” began filming back in January 2020, lead actor Himesh Patel wasn’t a father, and he certainly wasn’t mired in a global pandemic like the one depicted in the show, which was adapted from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name. But oh, how things change.
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Says ‘Joyful, Feminine Energy’ of the Show Feels ‘Revolutionary’ in MCU’s ‘Boys Club’ (Video)

If there’s one thing that can be said of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s this: women. Beginning with “Black Widow,” the women of the universe are taking the spotlight, leading us to the premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this Thursday. And for series star Tatiana Maslany, the female energy driving the show felt “revolutionary.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Review: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Fails to Catch Fire

We haven’t come to re-litigate the fiery ending of “Game of Thrones,” in which Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen rides in on her dragon and torches King’s Landing, behaving tyrannically in ways antithetical to the ethical character built scale by scale over the previous eight seasons. The Mother of Dragons comes to a shocking and lethal end, but House Targaryen still has narrative juice to be squeezed. The highly-anticipated prequel series “House of the Dragon,” based on George R. R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” is set two centuries prior, when another battle of succession roils the powerful, incestuous, platinum-haired dragon-keepers.
Christina Ricci May Be Funny in ‘Yellowjackets,’ But Don’t Call Her Comic Relief

This story about Christina Ricci and “Yellowjackets” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Christina Ricci has made her share of comedies over the course of a career that began when she was a child, but her heart has always seemed to be in darker material like “The Ice Storm,” “Buffalo ’66,” “Prozac Nation” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.” So it makes sense that she’d join the cast of the Showtime limited series “Yellowjackets,” playing one of the survivors of a plane crash that happens to a group of high-school girls in a remote wilderness.
