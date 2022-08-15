This story about Christina Ricci and “Yellowjackets” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Christina Ricci has made her share of comedies over the course of a career that began when she was a child, but her heart has always seemed to be in darker material like “The Ice Storm,” “Buffalo ’66,” “Prozac Nation” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.” So it makes sense that she’d join the cast of the Showtime limited series “Yellowjackets,” playing one of the survivors of a plane crash that happens to a group of high-school girls in a remote wilderness.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO