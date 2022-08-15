ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
#Big Data#Climate Change#Mcc#Business Industry#Linus Business#Global Commons#German#Tw
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
ValueWalk

No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future

In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

US gov’t let China have breakthrough technology paid for by US taxpayers

In the last decade, a group of U.S. government scientists developed a groundbreaking new battery technology that could power a house and run for decades. With the U.S. government’s approval, the taxpayer-funded technology was handed over last year to a Chinese company that manufactures the batteries today. Here’s rare...
FOREIGN POLICY
Abdul Ghani

US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach

National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.
One Green Planet

Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds

Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Sweetheart union deal will undermine Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy agenda

As President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, taxpayers, construction industry small businesses and climate change activists are sounding alarms about controversial labor policies in the legislation that will needlessly increase costs, reduce competition and undermine America’s swift transition to clean energy. While the IRA has...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Researchers study impacts of winter grazing

Winter grazing is part of what is called an integrated crop-livestock system. It is a process where livestock, such as cattle or goats, are allowed to graze a crop field during the winter. It is more common in climates with mild winters. Rather than eating the cash crop the farmer sells, the livestock eat the cover crop that was planted to grow over the winter.
ALABAMA STATE
Vice

A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch

Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
CHEMISTRY

