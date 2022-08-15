Read full article on original website
This spine-like wave energy generator claims to beat fossil fuels on price
Lightweight, it could be built using reinforced plastic too.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
biztoc.com
CEO has message for American's to get through their 'thick skulls'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
electrek.co
Wind, solar provide 67% of new US electrical generating capacity in first half of 2022
Clean energy accounted for more than two-thirds of the new US electrical generating capacity added during the first six months of 2022, according to data recently released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Wind (5,722 megawatts) and solar (3,895 MW) provided 67.01% of the 14,352 MW in utility-scale (that...
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t let China have breakthrough technology paid for by US taxpayers
In the last decade, a group of U.S. government scientists developed a groundbreaking new battery technology that could power a house and run for decades. With the U.S. government’s approval, the taxpayer-funded technology was handed over last year to a Chinese company that manufactures the batteries today. Here’s rare...
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Pump $2 Billion into Rural Energy Programs
The Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday (August 16) will pump approximately $2 billion into rural communities over the next 10 years through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). The money will pay for creating renewable energy systems or increasing the energy...
US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach
National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.
Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets
(Reuters) - U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher.
One Green Planet
Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds
Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
Clean energy incentives in the new spending package signed this week by President Joe Biden will trim America’s emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons (1 billion metric tons) by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows. The first official federal calculations, shared with The Associated...
FOXBusiness
Sweetheart union deal will undermine Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy agenda
As President Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, taxpayers, construction industry small businesses and climate change activists are sounding alarms about controversial labor policies in the legislation that will needlessly increase costs, reduce competition and undermine America’s swift transition to clean energy. While the IRA has...
Phys.org
Researchers study impacts of winter grazing
Winter grazing is part of what is called an integrated crop-livestock system. It is a process where livestock, such as cattle or goats, are allowed to graze a crop field during the winter. It is more common in climates with mild winters. Rather than eating the cash crop the farmer sells, the livestock eat the cover crop that was planted to grow over the winter.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
