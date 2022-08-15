Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones fall to defending Three Rivers Conference Champion
The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a loss to Tennessee High. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bristol Thursday night to take on conference foe Tennessee High, losing in three sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7 to the defending Three Rivers Conference Champion.
elizabethton.com
Jr. Cyclones blow past Jr. Blazers
Coach Brock Pittman and the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their early season success rolling on Thursday at Brown-Childress Stadium when they welcomed the Boone Jr. Blazers to Elizabethton. After a quick response to an early Jr. Cyclone score by the Jr. Blazers, TAD took control and...
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones let one slip away on pitch
It was a tale of two half’s on Tuesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium in the season-opening match for the Elizabethton Cyclones and the Morristown Lady Trojans on the pitch. The Lady Cyclones dominated the first 40 minutes of action while the Lady Trojans regrouped during the intermission and...
elizabethton.com
‘Landers, Warriors set to do battle on Warrior Hill
It will be another classic cross-county showdown on Friday night when the boys from Roan Mountain travel to Warrior Hill to kick off the 2022 season. The game will be a tale of two different teams coming off a season where Cloudland made it all the way to the Class 1-A State Semifinals against South Pitt and the Warriors limped to the finish line after a tough season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 22-26: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; National Senior Citizens Day: Who’s that Baby? Can you match baby pictures to your fellow members? Don’t forget to bring your baby picture in! Prizes awarded to the best guessers!; Lunch — Breaded Chicken Tenders, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
elizabethton.com
Daily Calendar
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
elizabethton.com
Miss Relay For Life Pageant funds fight against cancer
The Covered Bridge Park Stage will bedazzle the crowd when lovely ladies gather Sept. 10 in hopes of being crowned a queen during the Miss Relay For Life Pageant. The pageant will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society with the community’s support of collecting $1 votes and placing them on their favorite contestants. The contestant with the most $1 votes will win a gorgeous crown.
elizabethton.com
Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22
Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses
Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
elizabethton.com
Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend
Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
elizabethton.com
Curt’s Ace Hardware store opening in Piney Flats
ABINGDON, Va. — Earlier this year, Food City officials announced plans to join the Ace Hardware family with the launch of their new line of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores. The supermarket retailer is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of their second Curt’s Ace Hardware store, located on the Bristol Highway in Piney Flats, Tenn. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m. The store opening will follow at 8:30 a.m.
elizabethton.com
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Harold Normen Carver
Harold Normen Carver, 92, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Walter L. and Callie Mathes Carver. Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the Sperry...
elizabethton.com
Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
elizabethton.com
National VFW honors local post commander
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announces that Andrew C. Wetzell II has achieved All-American status as a Post Commander. To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth, and strong support of VFW core programs. Wetzel,...
elizabethton.com
Pop Duo Air Supply returns for show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center
GREENEVILLE — Air Supply returns to Greeneville to perform their all-time classics including “Love and Other Bruises,” “All Out Of Love,” “The One That You Love” and of course, “Lost In Love.” The Lost In Love Experience comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and is a true celebration of an amazing 47-year career which has seen Air Supply achieve success after success (with so much amazing music still to come), for their staunch legion of fans.
elizabethton.com
Robert W. “Bob” Cable Jr.
Robert W. “Bob” Cable Jr. passed away on August 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Cable Sr. and Pansy Wyatt Cable; brothers, Wayne and Charles; sister, Joann Pickel; and his wife of 56 years, Brenda F. Bishop Cable.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On Aug. 11, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody M. Fleenor, Blountville, and charged him with two counts of criminal simulation. At 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreen’s on N. State of Franklin Road in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. Once on scene, officers located the subject later identified as Fleenor still in the store. Officers made contact with a store clerk, who turned over the bills to their custody. Officers could see multiple discrepancies in the $50 notes. The officer observed the print to be blurry, a $5 band running vertically through the bills, and a number “5” watermark.
elizabethton.com
Frances Marie Martin Peters – 5/22/1928 – 8/17/2022
ELIZABETHTON — We can only imagine mommy’s happiness upon seeing JESUS and being reunited with our dad (Wade), our two brothers (Michael and Richard), and other friends and family today. As a family we would like to acknowledge that we were the ones blessed to have such a...
elizabethton.com
Adopt-A-Highway Summer Event planned August 27
Volunteers are needed for the Keep Carter County Beautiful Adopt-A-Highway Summer Event Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The group will pick up trash along the Milligan Highway from Highway 321 to Okalona Road. Volunteers will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary parking lot at 10 a.m. Participants are advised...
Comments / 0