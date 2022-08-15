ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones fall to defending Three Rivers Conference Champion

The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a loss to Tennessee High. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bristol Thursday night to take on conference foe Tennessee High, losing in three sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7 to the defending Three Rivers Conference Champion.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclones blow past Jr. Blazers

Coach Brock Pittman and the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their early season success rolling on Thursday at Brown-Childress Stadium when they welcomed the Boone Jr. Blazers to Elizabethton. After a quick response to an early Jr. Cyclone score by the Jr. Blazers, TAD took control and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones let one slip away on pitch

It was a tale of two half’s on Tuesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium in the season-opening match for the Elizabethton Cyclones and the Morristown Lady Trojans on the pitch. The Lady Cyclones dominated the first 40 minutes of action while the Lady Trojans regrouped during the intermission and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

‘Landers, Warriors set to do battle on Warrior Hill

It will be another classic cross-county showdown on Friday night when the boys from Roan Mountain travel to Warrior Hill to kick off the 2022 season. The game will be a tale of two different teams coming off a season where Cloudland made it all the way to the Class 1-A State Semifinals against South Pitt and the Warriors limped to the finish line after a tough season.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
Johnson City, TN
Football
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule

Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 22-26: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; National Senior Citizens Day: Who’s that Baby? Can you match baby pictures to your fellow members? Don’t forget to bring your baby picture in! Prizes awarded to the best guessers!; Lunch — Breaded Chicken Tenders, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Daily Calendar

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Miss Relay For Life Pageant funds fight against cancer

The Covered Bridge Park Stage will bedazzle the crowd when lovely ladies gather Sept. 10 in hopes of being crowned a queen during the Miss Relay For Life Pageant. The pageant will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society with the community’s support of collecting $1 votes and placing them on their favorite contestants. The contestant with the most $1 votes will win a gorgeous crown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22

Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Hill#Football Team#American Football#College Football
elizabethton.com

Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses

Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend

Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Curt’s Ace Hardware store opening in Piney Flats

ABINGDON, Va. — Earlier this year, Food City officials announced plans to join the Ace Hardware family with the launch of their new line of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores. The supermarket retailer is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of their second Curt’s Ace Hardware store, located on the Bristol Highway in Piney Flats, Tenn. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m. The store opening will follow at 8:30 a.m.
PINEY FLATS, TN
elizabethton.com

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

Harold Normen Carver

Harold Normen Carver, 92, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Walter L. and Callie Mathes Carver. Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the Sperry...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

National VFW honors local post commander

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announces that Andrew C. Wetzell II has achieved All-American status as a Post Commander. To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth, and strong support of VFW core programs. Wetzel,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pop Duo Air Supply returns for show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center

GREENEVILLE — Air Supply returns to Greeneville to perform their all-time classics including “Love and Other Bruises,” “All Out Of Love,” “The One That You Love” and of course, “Lost In Love.” The Lost In Love Experience comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and is a true celebration of an amazing 47-year career which has seen Air Supply achieve success after success (with so much amazing music still to come), for their staunch legion of fans.
GREENEVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Robert W. “Bob” Cable Jr.

Robert W. “Bob” Cable Jr. passed away on August 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Cable Sr. and Pansy Wyatt Cable; brothers, Wayne and Charles; sister, Joann Pickel; and his wife of 56 years, Brenda F. Bishop Cable.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On Aug. 11, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Cody M. Fleenor, Blountville, and charged him with two counts of criminal simulation. At 11:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Walgreen’s on N. State of Franklin Road in reference to a subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. Once on scene, officers located the subject later identified as Fleenor still in the store. Officers made contact with a store clerk, who turned over the bills to their custody. Officers could see multiple discrepancies in the $50 notes. The officer observed the print to be blurry, a $5 band running vertically through the bills, and a number “5” watermark.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Frances Marie Martin Peters – 5/22/1928 – 8/17/2022

ELIZABETHTON — We can only imagine mommy’s happiness upon seeing JESUS and being reunited with our dad (Wade), our two brothers (Michael and Richard), and other friends and family today. As a family we would like to acknowledge that we were the ones blessed to have such a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Adopt-A-Highway Summer Event planned August 27

Volunteers are needed for the Keep Carter County Beautiful Adopt-A-Highway Summer Event Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The group will pick up trash along the Milligan Highway from Highway 321 to Okalona Road. Volunteers will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary parking lot at 10 a.m. Participants are advised...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy