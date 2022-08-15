ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, cheers on quarterback in training camp return

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Much like the rest of Bengals fandom, Olivia Holzmacher is excited to see her boyfriend, quarterback Joe Burrow, back in action.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Burrow hit the field at training camp for the first practice since his appendectomy, which Holzmacher watched from afar, according to her Instagram Stories.

Burrow, who had his appendix removed in late July , took part in 7-on-7 drills and individual work. Head coach Zac Taylor later told the media that he was satisfied with what he saw.

Olivia Holzmacher, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, watched him at training camp on Sunday.
Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher
Olivia Holzmacher tagged Joe Burrow in an Instagram Story on Sunday in his first practice since his appendectomy.
Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher
Joe Burrow readies to toss the ball ahead of the Bengals’ preseason game on August 12, 2022.
Getty Images

“I thought he looked good,” Taylor said. “It’s good to get him involved. He did some individual, he did some 7-on-7 so that’s a good step in the right direction.”

Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is looking to build upon a stellar sophomore campaign, which included a Super Bowl berth. He threw for 4,611 yards in 16 regular-season games last year, along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Holzmacher has been there to support the Heisman Trophy winner every step of the way. First linked in 2017 , Holzmacher has been a staple at Burrow’s games, both in college and the NFL. Before the former LSU star was drafted in April 2020, Holzmacher commemorated the moment with a touching Instagram tribute.

Joe Burrow plays in Super Bowl 2022 against the Rams.
Getty Images
Olivia Holzmacher (right) supports Joe Burrow at Super Bowl 2022 in February.
Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you,” she gushed at the time.

Less than two years after that message was posted, Holzmacher sat at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch Burrow play in the Super Bowl. Though the Rams topped the Bengals 23-20, Holzmacher said on Instagram that she was “still beyond proud” of Burrow after the game.

The Bengals will host the Steelers in their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11.

