Tips Sought in Stolen Boat Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a stolen boat. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, sometime between August 8th and August 14th unknown suspect(s) entered a property in the 3000 Blk of N Lightville Road and stole a pontoon boat from the property.
KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Salina man arrested on warrants, requested drug charges after stop
A traffic stop late Wednesday night in north Salina resulted in the arrest of a passenger who had active warrants and allegedly had a bag of marijuana in his pants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a 1997 Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound in the 300 block of N. 12th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and another officer arrived with K-9 Tyrann to assist.
Drug and Battery Charges
An expired tag on a pickup leads to the arrest of the truck’s passenger on Wednesday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11pm Wednesday an officer stopped a 1997 Ram 1500 truck in the 300 block of N. 12th Street for operating with an expired plate. A backup K-9 unit arrived on scene as well and the dog indicated there were illegal drugs in the truck.
High Speed Arrest
A high speed pursuit in Salina is called off twice before the driver was found at his home following the check of an officer’s body cam footage. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2am Thursday, officers were sent to the Country Inn & Suites on South 9th after a fight broke out on the third floor.
Truck Crashes Near Salina
A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC
A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
South Hutchinson Man, Already Facing a Life Sentence, Convicted of Rape by Barton County Jury
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. – A South Hutchinson man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes in Reno County is facing additional prison time following a rape conviction by a Barton County District Court jury Wednesday. Shawn Rosenberg was also found guilty of furnishing alcohol to a minor for...
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Wamego police seek help finding two runaway juveniles
WAMEGO - The Wamego Police Department today released the following information about two runaway juveniles, one of whom has a Salina connection. The Wamego Police Department had previously asked the public's assistance on Monday to locate Trinity, a 15-year-old female, who ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas, on August 12, 2022. Trinity is 5'02" 130 pounds, and when last seen had red and black hair. She may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley, or Junction City area.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
2 Arrested for Theft, Damage to Property
A GPS tracker on a stolen truck leads to the arrest of two Saline County residents. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 38-year-old Jacob A. McCombs and 32-year-old Christine Williams on theft and damage to property charges after three stolen vehicles were found at their rural home.
Two Hutchinson police graduate KLETC
Nineteen new law enforcement officers, including two from Hutchinson, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium near Yoder. Officer Mitchell Mays of the Hutchinson Police Department was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the...
6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash
RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
City of Salina announces street microsurfacing work
Monday through Aug. 27, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
