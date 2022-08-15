Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Will Bitcoin Navigate Government Attempts To Control It?
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Matthew Pins to talk about the regulatory landscape and how the government might try to legislate Bitcoin. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Is BlackRock's Partnership With Coinbase Good For Bitcoin?
This is an opinion editorial by Peter Conley, a product advocate at Vercel. BlackRock partnering with Coinbase to offer bitcoin services is not just good for bitcoin, it’s great for bitcoin. Because bitcoin is for everyone — and I mean everyone; it’s not just for the plebs or the technologists or the “tech bros” or the cryptographers or the early adopters.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization
The below is a full free article from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The Merge. On September 15, Ethereum is planning to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Ekasi: The Township One Year Later
This is an opinion editorial by Hermann Vivier, co-founder of The Surfer Kids and Bitcoin Ekasi. On Aug. 5 2021, Joey Olden and Luthando Ndabambi walked into JCC Camp, a township on the outskirts of Mossel Bay, South Africa. They had a mission: find a township corner store willing to sell them something for bitcoin. Their eventual success later that afternoon (when they bought two cool drinks with sats sent over the Lightning Network) could be called the moment Bitcoin Ekasi was born.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Monochrome Eyes Spot Bitcoin ETF In Australia, U.S. Lags Behind
Monochrome is eyeing a spot bitcoin ETF in Australia, adding to an already crowded market in the country. The fund’s partner has received unique regulatory approval to offer direct exposure to bitcoin. The U.S. continues to lag behind in the spot bitcoin ETF ecosystem. Monochrome Bitcoin Fund will release...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is The New Retirement Strategy
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. Do you dream of retiring someday? You work all day and put in the hard work to grow your business or to do an excellent job for your employer so you can get a promotion and make more money. What are we supposed to do with our paychecks after the bills are paid, food is put on the table and the kids are taken care of?
bitcoinmagazine.com
Now That Authorities Have Shut Down Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?
Despite being an automated, decentralized version of a typical cryptocurrency mixer, Tornado Cash was sanctioned by the U.S. government last week as the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added Ethereum addresses associated with the tool to its specially designated nationals and blocked persons (SDN) list. Much...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin NGO Motiv Launches Life Saving Programs For Financial Inclusion In Peru
NGO Motiv Inc. recently launched 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru. The NGO has released a series of programs for the communities to encourage financial inclusion. Motiv provides tools to transact in bitcoin, build companies and higher education opportunities. Motiv Inc., a non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to financial inclusion, has...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Accounting For Bitcoin And Digital Assets: Everyone Loves Controversy
This is an opinion editorial by Matt Maraia, a CPA looking to help educate the Bitcoin community on the ever-changing regulations on accounting standards. As the evolving digital assets ecosystem continues to pose more questions than answers within the accounting sector, members of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) delivered some groundbreaking news. On May 11, 2022, the FASB voted in favor of holding future discussions on the current dilemma presented by corporate cryptocurrency investments, signaling a potential overhaul to current accounting guidance on digital assets.
bitcoinmagazine.com
With Drivechain, Bitcoin Will Make Altcoins Obsolete
This is an opinion editorial by Nikita Chashchinskii, a software developer working on BIP300 sidechains. Drivechain as defined in BIP300 and BIP301 offers a new vision for Bitcoin, in which the following problems are solved:. It offers an alternative to our existing contentious and political process for changing Bitcoin. “Layer...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Financialization Of Real Estate Is The Problem, Bitcoin Is The Solution
This is an opinion editorial by Jeremy, an advisor to Escape to El Salvador which is a community of professionals who assist expats in gaining residency and citizenship in El Salvador. Over the last few years, a lot of fuss has been made about so-called “crypto-colonizers” moving to the developing...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Americans Just Don’t Understand The Importance Of Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Daniel Feldman, the CEO of Green Block Mining. In 2016, after I sold a gaming company that I founded with a high school friend to a group of former executives from Amaya/PokerStars, I was looking for the next thing to do. In 2017, I discovered bitcoin. I would argue with my brother-in-law and father-in-law about the efficacy of cryptocurrency, but could not effectively support my position. So, to learn more and be able to better defend my pro-crypto stance, I started a blockchain and cryptocurrency meetup in New York City. I moderated discussions with curated speakers and hosted a post-meeting dinner, giving time for further discussion and networking. The meetup became popular. Investment banks, family offices, funds, startups, friends and a variety of interesting people regularly attended for three years until COVID-19 hit.
Fears over UK high streets as energy bill hikes to force hundreds of thousands of businesses to close
Cafes, restaurants and shops across the UK are facing closure as spiralling energy bills hit the high street, industry leaders have warned.Hundreds of thousands of small businesses say they may be forced to shut down or downsize as a result of massive increases to energy bills this winter. One in seven small firms now fear they will have to shrink or close down altogether as experts warned a wave of insolvencies and bankruptcies would deepen Britain’s looming recession.The outlook for UK high streets is particularly dire with just one in three retail and hospitality firms expecting any growth in the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Built With Bitcoin Completes Clean Water Project For 1,000 Nigerian Villagers
Built With Bitcoin has completed a clean and sustainable water project in Nigeria. The Igbaruku community, with over 1,000 villagers, will no longer need to use a contaminated and unsafe water source that is miles away. The project was completed in May and cost around $6,000 in BTC at the...
