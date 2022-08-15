ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN predicts where UNC football will finish in 2022 season

We are just under two weeks away from opening kickoff for the UNC football program as they host Florida A&M in Week 0 to begin the 2022 campaign.

UNC enters this season with a little less pressure and hype after being ranked as a preseason Top 10 team a year ago. This year, they aren’t a Top 25 team and Mack Brown is hoping his team flies under the radar and can surprise some.

On Monday, ESPN rolled out their annual ACC predictions for the upcoming season and while they don’t have the Tar Heels winning the Coastal Division, they have them as the sixth-best team in the conference:

1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Pitt
4. Miami
5. Louisville
6. North Carolina
7. Wake Forest
8. Florida State
9. Virginia
10. Syracuse
11. Boston College
12. Virginia Tech
13. Georgia Tech
14. Duke

The Tar Heels are behind two other Coastal Division teams, Pitt and Miami, meaning they may have a shot to win that division. The Coastal Division has been a wild one and a team that flies under the radar usually ends up winning it.

Can that be UNC this season?

