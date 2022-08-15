ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10th Season Starring in Show Open for ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Carrie Underwood will mark her 10th consecutive season starring in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football , which this year airs Sept. 11 on NBC and Peacock, leading into Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Underwood performed this year’s show open, which features an updated performance of her Sunday Night Football classic “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home to Underwood’s own residency, Reflection . This year’s show open will capture the energy leading up to each football game, with a film crew recording footage of player arrivals, fans tailgating and more.

“Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me,” Underwood said in a statement. “It’s always a fun day when we shoot the new open—our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year.”

“We are thrilled to mark a decade working with Carrie and are excited to introduce game-day scenes from the host city and stadium into the show open,” said Tripp Dixon , creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 10 years.

Underwood also recently shared a video mashup on Instagram of her previous Sunday Night Football openers, captioning the post with “10 years and we’re still going strong, @snfonnbc! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!”

Seven-time CMA Awards winner Underwood also recently released her album Denim & Rhinestones , with her single “Ghost Story” currently residing at No. 23 on Billboard ‘s Hot Country Songs chart. In October, she will also launch her Denim & Rhinestones tour , with opener Jimmie Allen.

See Underwood’s celebratory Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

‘The Voice’ Reveals Jazmine Sullivan, Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen & Sean Paul as Season 22 Battle Advisors

Season 22 of The Voice won’t premiere until the fall, but NBC revealed the judges’ picks for Battle Advisors on Wednesday (Aug. 17). John Legend and Blake Shelton has teamed up, respectively, with Jazmine Sullivan and Jimmie Allen as their Battle Advisors for the season while new coach Camila Cabello has enlisted Charlie Puth to help mentor her team through their Battles (see a photo of the pair below). Meanwhile returning coach Gwen Stefani is back in her spinning chair for the first time since Season 19 — which she won for the first time with contestant Carter Rubin — and...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Demi Lovato Cracks Jokes as Co-Host on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

If delivering jokes in front of a live studio audience was their worst nightmare, Demi Lovato faced those demons — and did it with a laugh. Lovato’s late-night takeover continues on The Tonight Show, as Lovato stepped out of their comfort zone and into NBC’s Studio 6B, where they took up co-hosting duties with regular boss, Jimmy Fallon. The “Confident” singer joined Fallon in front of the blue curtain to help him deliver his regular monologue. On the first of their three-night takeover, Lovato admitted the idea of standup gave her the chills. “I don’t want people not laughing at my jokes, that would...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Shania Twain, Martina McBride & Tanya Tucker to Guest-Star on Fox’s Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

The upcoming country music-focused Fox musical drama Monarch stars singer/actor Trace Adkins, but he’s not the only country music entertainer who will be featured in the upcoming series. Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker will also guest star throughout the first season of the series. Monarch also stars Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, as well as Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel. The series debuts with a two-night event beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, before continuing in its time-period premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Monarch focuses on America’s “first family of country music,” the Romans. Country music star Dottie Cantrell...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Billboard

Watch a Teenage Louis Tomlinson Nervously Sing Two Different Songs in Extended ‘X Factor’ Audition Clip

Before Louis Tomlinson was a music superstar who toured the world with One Direction and subsequently launched a successful solo career, he was just 18-year-old Louis from Doncaster, England, who changed his life by auditioning for The X Factor. The singing competition unveiled the extended cut of the now-30-year-old singer’s 2010 audition on Wednesday (Aug. 17), where Tomlinson is seen visibly nervous onstage before judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. He begins to sing Scouting for Girls‘ “Elvis Ain’t Dead,” before Cowell stops the music, asking him what other songs he has prepared. “I’m so nervous,” Tomlinson admits, before Cowell assures...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Love Island USA’ Is Heating Up! Here’s How to Stream the Reality Show for Free

Love Island USA has returned with a new crop of singles, a new host and a new network. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is the new host of the reality dating competition series, which debuted July 19 on Peacock. The hit show is a spin-off of Love Island UK (watch it on Hulu) and previously aired on CBS (seasons 1-3 are streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video) before moving to NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming platform. On Love Island, singles couple up in “new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped,” per NBC. During their time on the “island,” contestants...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Tanya Tucker Praises Chapel Hart After Their ‘America’s Got Talent’ Musical Shout-Out

On Tuesday evening, familial country trio Chapel Hart returned to the America’s Got Talent stage for the semifinals and once again massively impressed the judges and audiences, performing the original song “The Girls Are Back in Town” with their electrifying, polished stage presence. “The Girls Are Back in Town” includes a tribute to country music legend and Grammy winner Tanya Tucker, with the line “Dancing on the bar all night long to another Tanya Tucker song.” On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Tucker shared a video on Instagram to encourage the trio as they continue through the America’s Got Talent competition. In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Launches Nationwide ‘Kellyoke’ Search for Duet Partner

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hitting the road to find Kelly Clarkson the perfect “Kellyoke” partner! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the show took to social media to announce its nationwide talent search with Clarkson spelling out the goal of the contest. “Hey, what’s up, America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here,” she said in the Instagram video. “This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America and virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch.” The Kellyoke Search Bus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jimmie Allen
Billboard

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform Live at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Foo Fighters were the recipients of the Global Icon Award last year. Lady Gaga won a similar award in 2000. Hers was dubbed the MTV Tricon Award. The Global Icon Award, which the VMAs imported from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Blake Shelton Brings ’90s Vibe to ‘No Body’: Stream It Now

Blake Shelton released a new song, “No Body,” on Friday (Aug. 19), and it is soaked in ’90s country vibes. Of course, this is par for the course for Shelton, who moved to Nashville in the 1990s to chase his own country music ambitions, and has since earned 28 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” Shelton said via a press release. “But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lizzo Impersonates Harry Styles & Celebrates Being ‘At The Top of The Charts’ Together in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

These past couple weeks have been a very special time for one of pop music’s cutest friendships. World renowned besties Lizzo and Harry Styles have been ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart together with their respective No. 1 singles “About Damn Time” and “As It Was” since both were released in April — something the “Truth Hurts” singer just celebrated in a TikTok, in which she hilariously impersonates her famous friend. In the Wednesday (Aug. 17) TikTok video, Lizzo first zooms in on a photo of Styles and mimics his low voice and English accent while saying: “Look at us being...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sunday Night Football#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#Nbc#Peacock#The Resorts World Theatre#Snfonnbc
Billboard

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Yacht Rockin’ Appearance With Beck, Tenacious D at L.A. Fundraiser

The star-studded lineup for director/writer Judd Apatow’s benefit for the Victims First organization at Los Angeles’ Largo club on Tuesday (Aug. 16) was already packed. Then, during a chill stroll through Seals & Croft’s yacht rock staple “Summer Breeze” things got turned up to an acoustic 11. As Beck and Tenacious D gently leaned into the 1972 Billboard Hot 100 No. 6 charting song with an assist from producer/pianist Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, the audience at the 280-capacity club exploded in excitement when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl casually walked out on stage to add some “nah-nah-nah-nah” backing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Madonna Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Madonna! The pop icon turned 64 on Tuesday (Aug. 16), and is celebrating her big day with friends on an Italian vacation. To celebrate the Queen of Pop and her career, we at Billboard have compiled an exclusive ranking of the diva’s 40 biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, and we want to know which is your favorite. Since arriving on the Hot 100 the week of Oct. 29, 1983, with “Holiday,” Madonna has earned a total of 57 chart hits, including 38 top 10s – the most of any female artist. See our full list of her biggest Billboard hits here, and vote for your top song below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardOlivia Rodrigo Is Back in the Studio With Dan NigroSolange Composed a Score for the NYC BalletDrake Reacts to Passing The Beatles' Hot 100 Record: 'Broke My Records for the Month'
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Demi Lovato Shares How New Song ’29’ Put ‘Everything Into Perspective’

Demi Lovato unveiled their latest Holy Fvck single, “29,” on Wednesday (Aug. 17), and the song is widely believed to be about their former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who was 29 years old when he first began dating then-17-year-old Lovato. “Finally twenty-nine / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine,” Lovato, who is now 29 years old themselves, sings in the chorus. They also seem to reference 42-year-old Valderrama’s 30-year-old wife, Amanda Pacheco, when they sing, “I see you’re quite...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Vibrant Funk Track ‘Lobby’: Watch the Video

Anitta and Missy Elliott have brought their highly anticipated collaboration to life, officially releasing the single and music video for “Lobby” via Warner Records Thursday (Aug. 18). The new collaboration, produced by Ryan Tedder, is an English-language funk and disco fusion with the flirtatious chorus “kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy joins the track with her rap verses. “Lobby” comes on the heels of Anitta’s Maluma-assisted “El Que Espera,” both of which form part of Anitta’s Versions of Me Deluxe album set for Aug. 25. “I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chris Martin Duets With Pianist With One Hand, Calls Her Original ‘One of the Best Songs Ever Written’

Chris Martin surprised a fellow songwriter Wednesday with a private duet on her original song. “I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you chris martin,” musician Victoria Canal tweeted, sharing video of the encounter. In the clip, Canal — who happens to have just one hand — performs her original track “Swan Song” on the piano while the Coldplay frontman leans against the back of the instrument and sings along. “Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing/ I know it’s not too late to love,” he croons with Canal before declaring,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Is Finally Here: Stream It Now

Back with a rollicking rock edge and wailing guitars, Demi Lovato has undergone yet another evolution for their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. The Grammy-nominated Disney alum’s new record marks a stark shift in image and sound from their revelatory 2021 album — Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. Led by the singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance,” and “29,” Holy Fvck arrives approximately seven months after Demi first teased a “funeral” for her pop music on Instagram. While both “Skin” and “Substance” failed to crack the Billboard Hot 100, the songs made waves on the Hot Rock &...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to MC 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The upcoming 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be emceed by a trio of hip-hop heavyweights. MTV announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee and introduce the big moments during the show slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig. It will mark the first time the show has been anchored by more...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy