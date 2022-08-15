Barkley, Staley to present Whalen at Hall of Fame ceremony

Whalen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.

When Minnesota basketball legend Lindsay Whalen is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, she'll be presented by NBA great Charles Barkley and WNBA great Dawn Staley.

Members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 were asked to choose previous inductees to join them at the Sept. 10 ceremony and serve as their presenter. Whalen apparently chose Barkley and Staley.

The Class of 2022 also features former NBA stars Manu Ginobli and Tim Hardaway, longtime coaches Bob Huggins and George Karl, former NBA referee Hugh Evans, and ex-WNBA star Swin Cash and coach Marianne Stanley.

Whalen, now the head coach of the University of Minnesota women's basketball team, starred at Hutchinson High School before leading the Gophers to the NCAA Final Four, and later winning four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.