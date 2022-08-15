Read full article on original website
Services Set for Don Swager
Donald T. “Don” Swager died on Aug. 10, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 88. He was born on July 6, 1934 in Wenatchee, Wash. to Peter and Dorothy Waterbury Swager. Don was raised and attended schools in Wenatchee, graduating from Wenatchee High School...
Apolonia Torres Passes Away at 87
Apolonia Torres of Pendleton passed away into the arms of our Lord on Aug. 17, 2022 at the age of 87 with her loving family by her side . Apolonia Torres was born on April 10, 1935 in Ahuijullo Jalisco, Mexico to Augustine and Maria Larios Delgado. Born and raised...
Faye Hamman Passes Away at 79
Faye E. Hamman of Hermiston died on Aug. 16, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 79. She was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Pendleton to Clinton and Lavona Veach Corum. Faye was raised and attended school in Hermiston, graduating in the Hermiston High School class of 1960. She worked at the original Hermiston Dairy Queen for her father. Faye married Ralph Tassie and they had three sons, Kevin, Rick and Scott before divorcing. During this time she operated the Kiddi Korner for several years, and at the same time worked as a cashier at Bob’s Red Apple Market for 30 years. She married Bob McAhren; he preceded her in death in 2004. Faye married Michael “Mike” Hamman on Aug. 21, 2010 in Hermiston.
Terri Downs Passes Away at 73
Terri Lynn Downs died on Aug. 13, 2022 at home in Thornton, Colo. at the age of 73. She was born on May 5, 1949 in Boise, Idaho to Chester “Chet” and Imogene Downs. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Areas East of Pendleton to Receive UEC’s New Automated Meters
New automated meters to help improve Umatilla Electric Cooperative’s electric distribution system east of Pendleton will be deployed over the coming months. On behalf of UEC, Allegiant Utility Services technicians will replace existing digital meters at more than 2,000 residences and other service locations beginning in September. The meter...
Umatilla Public Library to Host Free Wine & Art Event This Evening
The Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St., will host a free Wine & Art event this evening at 6 p.m. Sign-up is available online. For more information, call the library at 541-922-5704.
Living Faith Church in Hermiston to Host Family Fun Night This Evening
Living Faith Church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd. in Hermiston, is hosting Family Fun Night this evening from 4 to 8 p.m. The free community event includes water fun, inflatables, games, face painting, food carts, and a big screen movie showing inside at 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit the church website.
Pilot Rock School District Names Tyler Zyph as New Athletic Director
The Pilot Rock School District has hired Tyler Zyph as its new athletic director. Zyph is starting his fourth year working at Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School where he is a PE/Health teacher. During his tenure at the district, he has coached cross country, boys’ basketball and track. Zyph...
