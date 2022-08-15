Faye E. Hamman of Hermiston died on Aug. 16, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 79. She was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Pendleton to Clinton and Lavona Veach Corum. Faye was raised and attended school in Hermiston, graduating in the Hermiston High School class of 1960. She worked at the original Hermiston Dairy Queen for her father. Faye married Ralph Tassie and they had three sons, Kevin, Rick and Scott before divorcing. During this time she operated the Kiddi Korner for several years, and at the same time worked as a cashier at Bob’s Red Apple Market for 30 years. She married Bob McAhren; he preceded her in death in 2004. Faye married Michael “Mike” Hamman on Aug. 21, 2010 in Hermiston.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO