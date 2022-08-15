Read full article on original website
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 15, 2022. A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 15, 2022. PUBLIC FORUM. Michael Lamb gave an update on STAAR scores released from TEA. No one else...
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery. What is Cardiac Rehabilitation?. Cardiac rehabilitation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor
A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
easttexasradio.com
Paris – Lamar County Health District
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
ketr.org
Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant
The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
Chamber Connection for 8/18 by Butch Burney
Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost...
KLTV
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area. They were well liked and well respected.
Health Care Foundation raises $35k at Handbag Bingo
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation held its third annual Designer Handbag Bingo last week. The almost 500 participants enjoyed this ladies’ night out event with twenty-six women walking away with new purses and several more receiving door prizes. Thanks to the sponsors, donors, participants and volunteers, approximately $35,000...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
SH 19 Motorcycle Pursuit Concludes With Felony Arrest
A brief State Highway 19 motorcycle pursuit concluded with a felony arrest Tuesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward reported seeing a Harley Davidson Dyna Street Glide turn south off of County Road 4795 near the spillway onto SH 19 north around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022. Steward turned around and attempted to stop the silver motorcycle he reported was traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 65 mph speed zone. He alleged hearing and seeing the bike accelerate as it continued south on SH 19 north.
Obituary for Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957 but joined the Air Force.
Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX
Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
CANHelp celebrates 67th annual Back to School Fair
A Hopkins institution since 2017, CANHelp’s annual back-to-school fair helped kids of all ages with school readiness for the 2022-2023 year by providing educational materials, eye exams, hair cuts, and various health services. According to CANHelp, 60 to 70% of Hopkins families qualify as low income, and CANHelp seeks...
Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
Hopkins County Schools First Day
10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
Fall fun activities 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you look forward to Hopkins County’s fall festivities all year long. Check out the schedule of what’s coming up!. 🍁 September 23-24: Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild’s 21st Annual Quilt Show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s ROC.
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
