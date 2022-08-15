ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor

A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris – Lamar County Health District

The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
PITTSBURG, TX
ketr.org

Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant

The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
GREENVILLE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 8/18 by Butch Burney

Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Bryan White
Charles Helm
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake

A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SH 19 Motorcycle Pursuit Concludes With Felony Arrest

A brief State Highway 19 motorcycle pursuit concluded with a felony arrest Tuesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward reported seeing a Harley Davidson Dyna Street Glide turn south off of County Road 4795 near the spillway onto SH 19 north around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022. Steward turned around and attempted to stop the silver motorcycle he reported was traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 65 mph speed zone. He alleged hearing and seeing the bike accelerate as it continued south on SH 19 north.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
#Health Care#Bingo#Lights Of Life Honorary
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957 but joined the Air Force.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan

Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX

Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
COOPER, TX
KSST Radio

Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants

At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Schools First Day

10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Tiffany Tillema

Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure

Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
WINNSBORO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

