ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for “Bill” William Don Hooten

Funeral service for “Bill” William Don Hooten, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Stephen Leach officiating. Interment will follow at Old Tarrant Cemetery with Justin Hooten, Carlos Galindo, Matthew Hooten, Jessie Hooten, Dalton Hoover, Zach Shelton, Tyler Bilharz and William Reed serving as pallbearers and Jerry Mack Chapman, Kenneth Hall and Dane Johnson serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Hooten passed away on August 17, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Stanley Ray Edwards

Funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, TX.
COMO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Football
Sulphur Springs, TX
Football
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
City
Lindale, TX
City
Midfield, TX
Lindale, TX
Football
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lana “Tweety” Duncan

Funeral service for Lana Duncan, age 75 of Point, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Terry Duncan, Jay Duncan, Tony Pullen, Terry Pullen, Kristorpher Duncan and Jr. Duncan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 600 P.M. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duncan passed away on August 15, 2022 at Medical City – Plano.
POINT, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Loren G. Seely

Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Yvonne Wallis

Funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Lindale Eagles
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Jerry Hanna

Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn

Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Mary Junell Ross

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Jerry Crabtree

Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest coming up soon by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY

Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Nelda Brownlee

Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
PITTSBURG, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED

A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Schools First Day

10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy