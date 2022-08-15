Read full article on original website
Como-Pickton Eagles looking to have bounce back season
The Como-Pickton Eagles football team had a great day of practice Tuesday, as they approach the start of a new season. After a down year in 2021, the Eagles will be looking to turn things around and replicate the success they’ve had in recent years. The Eagles entered the...
Obituary for “Bill” William Don Hooten
Funeral service for “Bill” William Don Hooten, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Stephen Leach officiating. Interment will follow at Old Tarrant Cemetery with Justin Hooten, Carlos Galindo, Matthew Hooten, Jessie Hooten, Dalton Hoover, Zach Shelton, Tyler Bilharz and William Reed serving as pallbearers and Jerry Mack Chapman, Kenneth Hall and Dane Johnson serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Hooten passed away on August 17, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
Obituary for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She married Jimmy Buchanan on...
Obituary for Stanley Ray Edwards
Funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, TX.
Obituary for Lana “Tweety” Duncan
Funeral service for Lana Duncan, age 75 of Point, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Terry Duncan, Jay Duncan, Tony Pullen, Terry Pullen, Kristorpher Duncan and Jr. Duncan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 600 P.M. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duncan passed away on August 15, 2022 at Medical City – Plano.
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
Obituary for Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Obituary for Yvonne Wallis
Funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
Obituary for Jerry Hanna
Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 8/11- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
When you think of East Texas you do not think of food other than maybe barbeque or Tex-Mex. In rural East Texas that pretty much goes without saying, but somewhat hidden in Emory, Texas is a little Greek Restaurant called Stefanos. We love to explore and find little hole in...
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Fall fun activities 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you look forward to Hopkins County’s fall festivities all year long. Check out the schedule of what’s coming up!. 🍁 September 23-24: Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild’s 21st Annual Quilt Show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church’s ROC.
Obituary for Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery. What is Cardiac Rehabilitation?. Cardiac rehabilitation...
Obituary for Jerry Crabtree
Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest coming up soon by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY
Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee
Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED
A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Hopkins County Schools First Day
