Rockville, MD

City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Boy seriously injured in Montgomery Village shooting, police say

A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WTOP

2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing 15-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, Md – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from North Bethesda. Isana Porter was last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Frederick Man Faces Murder Charge After Being Busted By US Marshals

A fugitive wanted for murder in Maryland has been apprehended by US Marshals, authorities announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Moloch, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) following a lengthy investigation into a murder in Cambridge.
FREDERICK, MD

