Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
Suspect sketch released after teen shot 4 times in Montgomery Village
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have released a sketch of the suspect sought in a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital in Montgomery Village. The 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD....
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Man arrested after robbing 7/11 store for the fifth time
Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man after he robbed the same 7/11 five times. The robberies started in June.
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Near Fairfax County Bus Stop: Police
A 52-year-old man from Alexandria was arrested for shooting a victim on Thursday, August 18 at a bus stop, Fairfax officials said. At around 1:53 p.m., the 33-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, Paul Malone in Huntington, according to the Fairfax Police Department. Malone shot the victim...
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
bethesdamagazine.com
Boy seriously injured in Montgomery Village shooting, police say
A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
Man wanted for robbing Giant Food store employee
The masked man forced the employee to let him into a store office and left with an undetermined amount of money.
WTOP
2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore Man Charged With Early Morning Baltimore Murder: Police
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Baltimore shooting earlier this summer, authorities say. Antonio Purisima is accused of shooting Kevin Moody, 21, multiple times in the 2200 block of Ashton Street around 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Moody was rushed to the...
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing 15-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, Md – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from North Bethesda. Isana Porter was last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. in...
Frederick Man Faces Murder Charge After Being Busted By US Marshals
A fugitive wanted for murder in Maryland has been apprehended by US Marshals, authorities announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Moloch, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) following a lengthy investigation into a murder in Cambridge.
Student charged, accused of making school bomb threat using Apple AirDrop in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies said a high school student is facing charges after he sent pictures with text that “alluded to a bomb threat” to people’s cell phones Thursday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said several students at Oakdale High School received the threat via the AirDrop feature on Apple iPhones. […]
Comments / 1