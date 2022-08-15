ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee's Summit, MO
Education
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Education
lstribune.net

Billie Sandra “Sandy” Branick

Billie Sandra “Sandy” Branick, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home in Greenwood, MO. Sandy was born on January 8, 1941 in Kansas City, MO, the second of three daughters to William and Margaret (Dehn) Poe. She adored both her older sister, Margery (Rieger Bodine) and younger sister, Susan.
GREENWOOD, MO
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
MISSOURI STATE
lstribune.net

Gloria Jean Pearce (Fuhr)

Gloria Jean Pearce (Fuhr), 89, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Morning visitation and funeral will be held at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64081 on Tuesday August 16. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place August 17 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KCTV 5

19-year-old charged after minor inside vehicle is shot in back

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after being accused of shooting into another vehicle in Lee’s Summit, injuring a minor. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremy D. Brown Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
lstribune.net

Richard Arthur Barry

Richard Arthur Barry, 68, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 after living with complications from COPD in the past months. Richard was born July 3, 1954 in Alice, TX and was the son of Duke Bowers Barry, Sr and Mary Lou (Klein) Barry of Alice, TX.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Community Policy