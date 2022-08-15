Read full article on original website
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
‘A sense of belonging’: St. Michael HS welcomes new students with fun and festivities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lees Summit Wednesday morning held a few planned fun activities, including a blue carpet that new students walk on into their new school. Student leaders and staff greeted the 121 new freshmen and a handful of transfers...
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, August 18, 2022, Closed Session
Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, immediately following the 5:00 p.m. work session to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
lstribune.net
Billie Sandra “Sandy” Branick
Billie Sandra “Sandy” Branick, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home in Greenwood, MO. Sandy was born on January 8, 1941 in Kansas City, MO, the second of three daughters to William and Margaret (Dehn) Poe. She adored both her older sister, Margery (Rieger Bodine) and younger sister, Susan.
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
Man wins $1 million after buying scratcher in Lone Jack
A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket in Lone Jack, Missouri.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
lstribune.net
Gloria Jean Pearce (Fuhr)
Gloria Jean Pearce (Fuhr), 89, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Morning visitation and funeral will be held at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64081 on Tuesday August 16. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place August 17 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
KCTV 5
19-year-old charged after minor inside vehicle is shot in back
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after being accused of shooting into another vehicle in Lee’s Summit, injuring a minor. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremy D. Brown Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
WTVF
Missouri pastor apologizes after calling congregation ‘cheap’ for not buying him luxury watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated that his congregation didn't buy him a luxury watch, a pastor in Missouri called them "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" during a recent sermon. According to The Washington Post and NBC News, a video clip of the Aug. 7 sermon posted on TikTok showed...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave
Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went to the cave site near his rural Missouri home. That’s when he saw the picture one of the rescuers took.
lstribune.net
Richard Arthur Barry
Richard Arthur Barry, 68, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 after living with complications from COPD in the past months. Richard was born July 3, 1954 in Alice, TX and was the son of Duke Bowers Barry, Sr and Mary Lou (Klein) Barry of Alice, TX.
Missouri law enforcement agencies dispel fake crime posts on social media
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Raytown Police Department debunked fake online rumors about crimes happening in local neighborhoods.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
