ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Knife-wielding Lincoln man chased people near downtown bus stop, police say

A 55-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday evening after he chased and threatened two people near 11th and N streets as they celebrated a personal milestone near a downtown bus stop, according to police. The victims told officers they had been celebrating when Derrick Waller, who was sitting near the...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Report says Nebraska prison staff shortages increased injuries from fire

Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report. The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NE
State
Maryland State
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Waverly, NE
Crime & Safety
York News-Times

8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County

Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Man who set himself on fire in bus pleads guilty to arson, drugs

YORK – A man who set himself and a bathroom on fire, inside a traveling bus on Interstate 80 in York County, has pleaded guilty in a case involving arson, drug possession and criminal mischief resulting in more than $5,000 in damages. Aaron Ray, 34, of Brunswick, Georgia, appeared...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

59-year-old prison inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A 59-year-old prison inmate died Monday at a Lincoln hospital. Jack Talbitzer, who was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, was serving a one-year sentence on delivery and possession of a controlled substance charges out of Dodge County. While the cause of death has not yet been...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nebraska State Patrol#The State Patrol
York News-Times

Geneva man takes plea deal in meth case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached between the prosecution and Dustin Braddock, 26, of Geneva, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine. Braddock appeared in York County District Court this past week for a change of plea hearing. The case began in May when deputies with...
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
York News-Times

Frost on the radio: Thompson to start at QB in Ireland; Blackshirts coming soon

Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for August 19

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Ronald John Mogul was born on December 23, 1945 in Pittsfield, Mass. to parents Arthur and Charlotte (Wager) Mogul. He passed away on August 1…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford hopes to follow JoJo Domann's footsteps

In Isaac Gifford’s words, former Husker JoJo Domann “figured out” Nebraska’s nickel position. By the time Domann left Lincoln, he’d mastered every responsibility and coverage in every formation the Huskers deployed. He knew what to expect from opposing offenses and where he should stand to thwart their plan.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Above the Net

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. This is the final installment of a four-part series with the York News-Times breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the local coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York softball falls to Central City in jamboree action

CENTRAL CITY – In advance of the start of the regular season this weekend, the York Dukes took to the softball diamond Tuesday night for a jamboree game against Central City. There were some positive signs for head coach Kent Meyers and the Dukes, who racked up four hits...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
York News-Times

Administrative Coordinator - $2,000 signing bonus for new hires.

Bioiberica Nebraska, Inc. in Geneva has an immediate opening for Administrative Coordinator. Bioiberica is a life science company that is big in our industry, but relatively small in size, with fewer than 100 U.S. employees. Hiring wage is $18 - $22/hour, commensurate with experience. Up to $2,000 signing bonus. Generous...
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

York area top returning softball players for 2022

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy