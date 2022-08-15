Read full article on original website
Knife-wielding Lincoln man chased people near downtown bus stop, police say
A 55-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday evening after he chased and threatened two people near 11th and N streets as they celebrated a personal milestone near a downtown bus stop, according to police. The victims told officers they had been celebrating when Derrick Waller, who was sitting near the...
Lincoln father and son are first indicted in connection to overdose deaths last year
A Lincoln father and son already facing drug charges now are indicted for an overdose death last year, which are believed to be the first criminal charges to come from a string of overdoses last year from tainted cocaine. And a pair accused of the theft of more than $1.2...
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
Report says Nebraska prison staff shortages increased injuries from fire
Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report. The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Friday, August 19 weather update for southeast Nebraska
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
Man who set himself on fire in bus pleads guilty to arson, drugs
YORK – A man who set himself and a bathroom on fire, inside a traveling bus on Interstate 80 in York County, has pleaded guilty in a case involving arson, drug possession and criminal mischief resulting in more than $5,000 in damages. Aaron Ray, 34, of Brunswick, Georgia, appeared...
59-year-old prison inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
A 59-year-old prison inmate died Monday at a Lincoln hospital. Jack Talbitzer, who was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, was serving a one-year sentence on delivery and possession of a controlled substance charges out of Dodge County. While the cause of death has not yet been...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Geneva man takes plea deal in meth case
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached between the prosecution and Dustin Braddock, 26, of Geneva, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine. Braddock appeared in York County District Court this past week for a change of plea hearing. The case began in May when deputies with...
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Watch now: Dry Wednesday, but rain chances return to southeast Nebraska Thursday
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across...
Frost on the radio: Thompson to start at QB in Ireland; Blackshirts coming soon
Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 19
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Ronald John Mogul was born on December 23, 1945 in Pittsfield, Mass. to parents Arthur and Charlotte (Wager) Mogul. He passed away on August 1…
Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford hopes to follow JoJo Domann's footsteps
In Isaac Gifford’s words, former Husker JoJo Domann “figured out” Nebraska’s nickel position. By the time Domann left Lincoln, he’d mastered every responsibility and coverage in every formation the Huskers deployed. He knew what to expect from opposing offenses and where he should stand to thwart their plan.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in York, NE
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Above the Net
YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. This is the final installment of a four-part series with the York News-Times breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the local coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
York softball falls to Central City in jamboree action
CENTRAL CITY – In advance of the start of the regular season this weekend, the York Dukes took to the softball diamond Tuesday night for a jamboree game against Central City. There were some positive signs for head coach Kent Meyers and the Dukes, who racked up four hits...
Administrative Coordinator - $2,000 signing bonus for new hires.
Bioiberica Nebraska, Inc. in Geneva has an immediate opening for Administrative Coordinator. Bioiberica is a life science company that is big in our industry, but relatively small in size, with fewer than 100 U.S. employees. Hiring wage is $18 - $22/hour, commensurate with experience. Up to $2,000 signing bonus. Generous...
York area top returning softball players for 2022
YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
