10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
BIT Mining Shares Drop As Q2 Revenue Halves On Declining Cryptocurrency Prices
BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 55% year-on-year to $195.5 million. Cryptocurrency price weakness and higher energy prices have significantly impacted the quarterly revenues. Total hash rate capacity of the company’s online Ethereum mining machines is about 3,536.2GH/s as of August 19, 2022. For...
How Is The Market Feeling About Volcon?
Volcon's (NASDAQ:VLCN) short percent of float has risen 26.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 812 thousand shares sold short, which is 4.79% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $24.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Cassava Sciences's trading volume reached 874.8K shares. This is 59.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.7 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Dogecoin Falls More Than 14% In 24 hours
Dogecoin's DOGE/USD price has decreased 14.4% over the past 24 hours to $0.07, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $0.07 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Dogecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
How Is The Market Feeling About Capstone Green Energy?
Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) short percent of float has fallen 4.51% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 186 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Is Bitcoin Plunging? No Signs Of A Flash Crash But This Pattern May Be The Culprit
Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped bearishly through a falling channel pattern on the daily chart during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, which is the opposite of how the crypto has reacted to the same pattern since mid-July. The downward move preceded a bearish day in the general markets, where the S&P 500...
Camber Energy Is Headed Higher After 'Massive Rally': Here Are The Signs
On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re most focused on to end the week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Twitter follower @gamma8Flip responded with Camber Energy Inc. CEI, which increased 15% on Thursday and was “starting to pick up...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's trading, 62 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX. Soluna Holdings SLNH was the biggest loser of the...
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In ServiceNow 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
ServiceNow NOW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.08%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion. Buying $100 In NOW: If an investor had bought $100 of NOW stock 10 years ago, it...
What Are Whales Doing With Foot Locker
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Foot Locker FL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dogecoin Daily: Price In Red, Shibes Sound Alarm Over 'Trojan Horse'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 8.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. DOGE was seen trading lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.15% to $1.1 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -8.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -5.9%
