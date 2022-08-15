Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Race for governor in NY: Zeldin agrees to debate Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Election Day nears, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, on Wednesday agreed to face off against incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in a debate on PIX11 News. He and Hochul will square off in the election on Nov. 8. Zeldin...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont officials tout new substance abuse funding
Post-pandemic substance misuse has grown exponentially in Vermont. On Thursday, Governor Phil Scott and Dr. Mark Levine discussed new investments the state is making into relieving the strain the opioid crisis has left on Vermonters. Under Scott’s administration, the State of Vermont provided funding to help grow their substance prevention...
mychamplainvalley.com
Democrats demand answers on Zeldin petition signatures
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs and three Democratic lawmakers called for more answers after the gubernatorial campaign of Rep. Lee Zeldin’s submitted photocopied signatures in a filing for the Independence Party line. “The requisite number of signatures, as you know, were 45,000,” said Jacobs....
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont
On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
mychamplainvalley.com
Alcohol reform commission taking form
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Commission to Study Reform of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, which was enacted as part of the 2023 New York State budget, will begin meeting in the coming months. The state’s liquor laws are almost 90 years old and the commission was made for modernization.
mychamplainvalley.com
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
mychamplainvalley.com
Governor Scott announces 10-point public safety plan
Montpelier, VT — Governor Phil Scott has issued a 10-point plan to address public safety enhancement and violence prevention. The plan revolves around reinforcing frontline law enforcement capacity and expanding on prosecution capacity to assist with the backlog of cases the courts are dealing with. “Vermont is among the...
mychamplainvalley.com
New law to protect kids from predators while at camp
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A new law signed by Governor Hochul will now require children’s non-regulated camps to find out whether an employee or volunteer is listed on national and state sex offender registries. “Shockingly, these camps which serve thousands, or tens of thousands of New York kids every year...
mychamplainvalley.com
A disabled lamb in North Dakota is headed to Vermont
Tunbridge, VT — A North Dakota family has made it their mission get a lamb with disabilities to an animal sanctuary in Vermont. “His rear legs, they only have stumps, they don’t have any hooves,” Bridget Rosecrans, who family took in the lamb, named Llama Llama, after it was born during a February cold snap that left its ears and legs frozen.
