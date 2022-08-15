Read full article on original website
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The Yankees have a stud bullpen piece sitting in Triple-A they refuse to utilize
The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching has been solid the past few days, but the bullpen has run into a few roadblocks. Notably, on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino struggled to mitigate production with a tied game at 0-0. Despite some hardships,...
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright help Cardinals make MLB history in 13-0 rout of Rockies
On Thursday afternoon, 42-year-old Albert Pujols and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright helped lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rockies. Pujols finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBI, capped off by a pinch-hit grand slam in the third inning. The homer was the 690th home run of Pujols' career, drawing him ever closer to the iconic 700 number.
Expectations for Freddy Tarnok
In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
Yankees receive crushing injury blow as star closer likely heading to injured list
The New York Yankees can’t afford to take on any more new injuries, but if they’re going to happen, they should happen in the middle of August, with players still having time to recover before the postseason. Recently, the Yankees lost Matt Carpenter to a fractured foot and...
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Fans notice strange statistical trend with Astros DH Yordan Alvarez
One Houston athlete may be continuing down the path that James Harden blazed. Baseball fans noticed a very weird statistical trend this week with Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. More specifically, Alvarez is hitting a sweltering .439 on Fridays this season but a frigid .102 on Saturdays. Here are the stats ( which were originally shared by Reddit user “FunnyID”).
Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets
Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Yankees learn valuable lesson after being crushed by Toronto to start series
The New York Yankees hoped to turn things around after a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, but they bounced back in the first game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays with an absolute dud. After acquiring Frankie Montas at the trade...
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
The Yankees are already cashing in on Oswaldo Cabrera’s immense versatility
Yesterday evening, Oswaldo Cabrera made his long-awaited debut with the Yankees and was able to soak in the surreal environment. He played third base, giving Donaldson a day off from the field, which may-or-may-not have played a role in him hitting the Grand Slam that sent us all home. However,...
Brian Snitker provides positive injury update on Ozzie Albies
Braves Country has been spoiled in recent days with the news of Michael Harris‘ extension, Mike Soroka‘s flawless first rehab start and winning eight straight games (before last night’s loss). And now, we’re receiving positive news from Brian Snitker regarding Ozzie Albies‘ injury, as he was seen prior to Wednesday’s game on the field working with Ron Washington.
Is Robbie Grossman the next Eddie Rosario?
Alex Anthopoulos might have done it again. After acquiring Robbie Grossman from the Tigers in exchange for Kris Anglin, Grossman has been on a tear. Granted, it’s not hard to upgrade on Marcell Ozuna’s recent production. However, Grossman has looked solid while filling in for a depleted outfield group. The switch hitter has posted a 1.000 OPS in 30 plate appearances, slugging two pivotal homers. That matches his home run total in 83 games with the Tigers, so where has this turnaround come from.
MLB・
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Cruising Cardinals open series against resurgent D-backs
The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history again after 4-for-5 day against Mariners
To no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another standout campaign. On Wednesday, Ohtani had another Ohtani-like day at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and four RBI in an 11-7 loss. Ohtani's triple in...
Injury updates to New York Mets starting pitchers Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco
In the first two games of four with the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets saw both of their starting pitchers leave early with injuries. On Monday, it was Carlos Carrasco who exited with left-side tightness. Tuesday night, Taijuan Walker left with back spasms. The Mets have since gotten some important updates on both.
