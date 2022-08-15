ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright help Cardinals make MLB history in 13-0 rout of Rockies

On Thursday afternoon, 42-year-old Albert Pujols and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright helped lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rockies. Pujols finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBI, capped off by a pinch-hit grand slam in the third inning. The homer was the 690th home run of Pujols' career, drawing him ever closer to the iconic 700 number.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Expectations for Freddy Tarnok

In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
ATLANTA, GA
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Texas Sports
Yardbarker

Fans notice strange statistical trend with Astros DH Yordan Alvarez

One Houston athlete may be continuing down the path that James Harden blazed. Baseball fans noticed a very weird statistical trend this week with Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. More specifically, Alvarez is hitting a sweltering .439 on Fridays this season but a frigid .102 on Saturdays. Here are the stats ( which were originally shared by Reddit user “FunnyID”).
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets

Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
ATLANTA, GA
Chris Woodward
Corey Seager
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#The Texas Rangers#Espn
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker provides positive injury update on Ozzie Albies

Braves Country has been spoiled in recent days with the news of Michael Harris‘ extension, Mike Soroka‘s flawless first rehab start and winning eight straight games (before last night’s loss). And now, we’re receiving positive news from Brian Snitker regarding Ozzie Albies‘ injury, as he was seen prior to Wednesday’s game on the field working with Ron Washington.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Is Robbie Grossman the next Eddie Rosario?

Alex Anthopoulos might have done it again. After acquiring Robbie Grossman from the Tigers in exchange for Kris Anglin, Grossman has been on a tear. Granted, it’s not hard to upgrade on Marcell Ozuna’s recent production. However, Grossman has looked solid while filling in for a depleted outfield group. The switch hitter has posted a 1.000 OPS in 30 plate appearances, slugging two pivotal homers. That matches his home run total in 83 games with the Tigers, so where has this turnaround come from.
MLB
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Texas Rangers
NHL
Hockey
Baseball
Sports
Yardbarker

Cruising Cardinals open series against resurgent D-backs

The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

