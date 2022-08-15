The BMW Championship is the second event of the FedExCup. Here's how to watch. The PGA Tour marches on with the BMW Championship, which is the second event in the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs. 70 players will tee off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the four-day tournament. The top 30 players in the standings after this week's event will advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

