We always have good intentions when it comes to cooking a big batch of food on the weekend to slowly eat during the busy work week. We know meal prep will save us money in the long run, and help us meet our nutritional needs, too. But when you don’t have the right food storage, it can be hard. If your container isn’t see-through, sometimes it can be easy to just forget that you have food on hand. And if you only have a couple of containers to actually bring to school or work, meaning you have to prepare your...

SHOPPING ・ 9 MINUTES AGO