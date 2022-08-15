ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park

The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Battle Creek, MI
44-unit riverfront apartment project planned north of downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A 44-unit apartment project planned along the Grand River would add to existing offices near Ann Street and U.S.-131 on the city’s north side. Compass Insurance Agency CEO Jack Hoedeman and Honor Construction President and CEO Brad Laackman share ownership of the building at 280 Ann St. NW, where they also both have offices. The building is located just south of a Radisson hotel between the Grand River and U.S.-131.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit showcasing the creative work and legacy of Jim Henson is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from Oct. 1, 2022 until Jan. 14, 2023, the museum tells us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Centers (Wyoming)

Only a few more weekends left in summer. We’ve spent a lot of our weekends at the ice rink. L is really getting in to competitive figure skating and wants to spend every opportunity she can skating. Wings West does public open skates on Saturday nights all summer long for $8. We’ve spent almost every Saturday night there because there are usually less than 10 people skating and it’s cheaper than club ice.
WYOMING, MI
Morning Buzz: August 17

1. In an effort to save parents money on back-to-school supplies, Governor Whitmer is proposing a temporary suspension of the state's sales tax. According to a deliotte report, families are expected to spend up to $661 per child on school supplies this year. The average family could save about $54 per child if the plan is approved.
MICHIGAN STATE

