Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
‘Challenging Time': Month-Long Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins Friday Night
The historic, 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line is now just hours away from getting started. The train line will close down service at 9 p.m. Friday, which will mark the beginning of a month-long, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service Sept. 18.
MBTA shutdown: Guide for bicyclists during month-long Orange Line, Green Line closures
BOSTON — Transportation officials are encouraging regular MBTA riders to bicycle during the 30-day closure of the Orange Line and the 28-day closure of the Green Line between Union Square and Government Center. The Orange Line shutdown begins Friday, Aug. 19, and the Green Line closure starts Monday, Aug....
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure
As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
nbcboston.com
Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Video shows broken Blue Line subway pantograph hits pedestrian bridge
BOSTON — Surveillance video released to WCVB following a formal request to the MBTA shows the moments that led to an incident on the Blue Line last Friday. The MBTA previously said that a Blue Line train heading toward Wonderland became disabled at the Suffolk Downs station because of a broken pantograph on the third car of the train.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Train Shutdowns: What Parents Need to Know for Students' Commutes
Students heading back to school in Boston and nearby districts will have a new obstacle to contend with: the MBTA's weekslong shutdowns on the Orange and Green lines. School begins for most students in the area the week after Labor Day -- the first day for most Boston students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- when the closure of the entire Orange Line and the Green Line north of Government Center will still be in full swing.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Chinatown Is 1 of 4 MBTA Stops Left Out of Orange Line Shuttle Route
Those who use the T are already bracing for the inevitable headaches that are coming once the Orange Line shuts down in just a few days, but those riders who use the Chinatown stop are now trying to figure out what else they're going to do because shuttles won't be an option at the transit station either.
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Wu: The first days of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown are going to be ‘a little bit iffy’
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Working to Add Silver Line Stop to Chinatown, Excluded From Shuttle Bus Plan
The MBTA says it is working with Boston officials to add a Silver Line bus stop in Chinatown after the neighborhood was omitted from a plan for shuttle buses to replace Orange Line service during the monthlong shutdown. Residents had a chance to weigh in Wednesday during a meeting with...
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
NECN
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
WCVB
SUV driven about 60 yards through second-floor corridor of South Shore Plaza mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A 78-year-old woman who a family member said was attempting to go to the Apple store drove her SUV approximately 60 yards through the walkways of a Braintree, Massachusetts mall. The driver entered through automatic doors connected to a parking garage and then down the central...
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
nbcboston.com
Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth
Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
whdh.com
Weymouth Fire Dept.: ‘Medical emergency’ caused 2 vehicles to crash into store
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials believe a “medical emergency” was the likely cause of an incident that forced two vehicles to crash through a Weymouth storefront Thursday. According to the Weymouth Fire Department, a driver going down Washington Street lost control of the vehicle due to the medical...
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
Will T shutdown delay patient care?
BOSTON — It may not be the biggest hospital in Boston, but Tufts Medical Center has one huge thing going for it: a dedicated T stop on the Orange Line. “Many people choose us, both as an employer and as a patient, because they don’t need a car to access us,” said Diana Richardson, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re right in the middle of downtown Boston, it’s very easy to access our services or come to work. So we have significant numbers of people in both those categories who actually don’t have a car.”
Comments / 1