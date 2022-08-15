Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New 5K grows into fitness festival in downtown New Kensington
An effort to organize a first-time 5K race in downtown New Kensington has grown into what promises to be a multifaceted fitness festival dedicated to health, nutrition and wellness. The NK 5K FitFEST will be Sunday, Sept. 4. Cullen Maag, owner of BodyWork412 on Fifth Avenue, hopes the festival will...
Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin gallery hosts star-themed art auction for suicide prevention center
Tracy Alaia thinks that people have something in common with stars — each one, human or celestial, is unique and beautiful in its own way. That idea suggested a theme for a benefit event she’s hosting at her downtown Irwin business, Feathers Artist Market and Gifts. Alaia is...
Jefferson Memorial Cemetery receives backlash for annual car cruise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local cemetery is facing community backlash after hosting a charity car cruise on its grounds.Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Arboretum hosted its annual car cruise on Sunday with a beer tent, food trucks and live music.Some people said the event caused heartache for people who went to the cemetery Sunday to grieve the loss of a loved one. Others said they didn't mind that there was an event because it brought the community together."It was hard for everybody and to see him have to endure all of that," said Bill Petrosky Jr.This week has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Music in the Streets returns to Irwin
Music in the Streets returned to downtown Irwin on Thursday evening. The event was presented by Irwin Business and Professional Association and Duncan Financial. Scheduled to perform were: Bob Brooks, at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street; Elaine Painter & Gary, at Brandy’s Basement; the Kenny Blake Band on the Fourth Street stage; the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Theatre Courtyard on Main Street; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band, with dancers Mary Louise King and Jim Wallace in the Fifth Street parking lot.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
River Jam to bring 5 bands to Aspinwall park
Five bands will take part in River Jam at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. The Jam will feature The Cedar Run Band, The Compadres, The John Vento Trio, The Untouchables and Asphalt Rodeo. Voluntary donations are requested. Proceeds will benefit Allegheny RiverTrail Park and The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall
When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
thepittsburgh100.com
Take a stroll down Downtown’s Rainbow Road
Downtown’s Strawberry Way has a lovely ring to it, but Rainbow Road? Doesn’t it just scream with color?. If the name alone doesn’t brighten your mood, then check out the 440-foot-long, multicolored mural at your feet. Don’t worry – you’ve got some time to see it, as the urban artwork will be in place for three years.
Little Italy Days set to kick off in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's favorite long-running traditions will get underway in Bloomfield today. Organizers say there will be four days full of delicious food and live entertainment celebrating the Italian heritage.The festival will be set up along Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets.For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Cindy's Soft Serve and Hometown Food serves up good vibes in Tarentum
A Tarentum diner is offering “good vibes only” through its homestyle cooking and friendly conversation. Cindy’s Soft Serve and Hometown Food, at 309 E. Fourth St., is a 1950s-style eatery with menu items named as an homage to the Alle-Kiski Valley. There’s the Red Cat, a burger...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Soul Asylum in Concert at South Park Amphitheater; Front Porch Opens ‘Grand Hotel’ (Fri., 8/19/22)
GRAND HOTEL (musical) by Luther Davis, Robert Wright, George Forrest, and Maury Yeston. Front Porch Theatricals. August 19 – 28 2) Lovers of musical theater love Front Porch Theatricals. The Pittsburgh company specializes in producing exceptional musicals that haven’t gotten quite the recognition of the major mega-hits. Some could be called cult classics, while the latest is simply called Grand Hotel. For its 1989 Broadway premiere the musical won five Tony Awards and was nominated for Best Musical (but lost to City of Angels for that one). Grand Hotel is adapted from the Vicki Baum novel that was also the basis of the 1932 Hollywood film in which Greta Garbo spoke her famous line “I want to be alone.” But actually, nobody gets to be alone in this story. It’s set between the World Wars in an elegant Berlin hotel where schemes and shenanigans unfold among characters both glitzy and not-so-glitzy. The Front Porch cast includes Daniel Krell, Scott Pearson, Daina Michelle Griffith in the Garbo role, Elizabeth Miller, Jason Swauger, and many more. Experience Grand Hotel at the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. (M.V.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg's Lynch Field site for 2nd annual Back 2 School Jam
Greater Parkview Church’s Back 2 School Jam promises games, food and music for those attending the second annual event this Saturday in Greensburg. With the help of partners and sponsors, the church also plans to distribute more than 260 book bags to local students. That’s double the number of bags that were handed out at last year’s event.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mustached cat from Hunker takes the cake in Meow Mix ads, international cat shows
Smudge the cat might have a mustache and goatee, but don’t be fooled — she’s a girl. The black and white cat from Hunker is well-known in Western Pa. and beyond. She has won titles in international cat shows hosted by the Cat Fanciers’ Association and most recently appeared in several Meow Mix advertisements.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Floral mural created by Export native, touts borough's history
There is little doubt that the Westmoreland Heritage Trail has helped reinvigorate downtown Export. Shops along Washington Avenue that were once shuttered have sprung back to life, and projects large and small signal changes to come. Where the trail ends, walkers and cyclists will be treated to the work of...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again
PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park
If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
