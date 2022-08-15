ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Instability increases Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms. possible. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and become. wetter in time. In addition to the threat of new fire starts, a. dry and unstable layer will support gusty and erratic outflow.
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Russian brought to Oregon, faces trial in ransomware attacks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Russian who allegedly laundered more than $400,000 from ransomware attacks in the United States and abroad was extradited from the Netherlands to face trial in federal court in Portland, authorities said Wednesday. Denis Dubnikov, 29, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
SFGate

California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...

