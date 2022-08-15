ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma Makes Top 5 For Elite 2024 Linebacker

A big fish in the 2024 recruiting class has his eyes on Oklahoma. 4-star recruit Demarcus Riddick out of Chilton County High School in Clanton, AL has placed the Sooners in his final five schools on Friday. Riddick is ranked the No. 3 linebacker and No. 57 overall recruit in...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy