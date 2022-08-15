ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

By Jim Casey
 3 days ago
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

For the first time, the show open will highlight the game-day energy around each Sunday Night Football game, as a dedicated film crew will capture the atmosphere leading up to kickoff, including fans tailgating and prepping for the game, player arrivals, and scenes from the host city.

“Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me,” said Carrie Underwood. “It’s always a fun day when we shoot the new open—our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year.”

Sunday Night Football kicks off on Thursday, September 8, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams, before resuming its Sunday night schedule on September 11.

Sunday Night Football Deep Dive

From 2013 to 2015, Carrie opened Sunday Night Football with “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which is based on Joan Jett’s 1988 hit, “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Carrie opened SNF with “Oh, Sunday Night” during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, which was based on her 2014 duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad.”

Carrie went with “Game On” during the 2018 season, before returning to “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” from 2019 to 2021.

“Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which was performed by Pink, was the original opening for SNF in 2006. Faith Hill replaced Pink from 2007 to 2012.

Sunday Night Football Schedule

2022 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thurs. Sept. 8NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Sun. Sept. 11Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Sept. 18Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Sun. Sept. 25Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Sun. Oct. 2Week 4Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Sun. Oct. 9Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

*Sun. Oct. 16Week 6Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Oct. 23Week 7Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

*Sun. Oct. 30Week 8Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Nov. 6Week 9Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Nov. 13Week 10Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Nov. 20Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

**Thurs. Nov. 24Week 12New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Nov. 27Week 12Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Dec. 4Week 13Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 11Week 14Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

*Sun. Dec. 18Week 15New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Sun. Dec. 25Week 16Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

*Sun. Jan. 1Week 17Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

*Sun. Jan. 8Week 18TBD

Comments / 25

Mark
3d ago

Showing scenes from the host city……like gang bangers, taggers, homicides, strong arm robbery, theft, drive bys……

Reply
3
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL’s 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Sunday Nights are for football (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) "Sunday Night Football" has become iconic much in the way "Monday Night Football" was for decades. Now, Sunday is the place to be. What teams will have spots in the spotlight in 2022? Let's take a look ...NFL Week 1 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Thursday: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas CowboysNFL Week 2 Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Chicago Bears at Green Bay PackersNFL Week 3 Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports San Francisco 49ers at Denver BroncosNFL Week 4 Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFL Week 5...
NFL
